Eve Online's CCP Rise talks game creation on a global scale
Shacknews caught up with the developer to discuss some of the challenges that come with creating for such a massive audience.
Shacknews caught up with the developer to discuss some of the challenges that come with creating for such a massive audience.
We sat down with Charles White aka "the Space Pope" to chat about EVE Online, EVE Vegas, the origin of the Space Pope, and much more.
CCP Games Director of Game Design Kevin Millard gives insight into the global sensibilities of EVE Online development and what sets EVE Online apart from other MMOs.
The world's first full-body VR sport gets an update with cross-platform competitive options.
We teamed with our fellow elite clone soldiers to crush the Nation of Sansha in CCP Games' new first-person shooter.
Hope your humble abode isn't so humble if you want to play host to EVE fans.
CCP Games will continue to operate as an independent developer, but will bring its expertise to current and future Pearl Abyss projects.
'Maybe 20 years ago this would be weird,' but for politician Brian Schoeneman, running for Council of Stellar Management office just makes sense.
Looks like you won't have to travel all the way to Reykjavík to enjoy the celebration next year.
Nordgren was on hand to chat about all things Into the Abyss and the efforts CCP takes to circumvent bots and hacking.