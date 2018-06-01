New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Co-Optimized: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Looking for a co-op game that worthy of some Mad Max violence until the actual Mad Max game releases? We've got you covered. The Borderlands: Handsome Collection has tons of gameplay, character, and guns to keep you and your teammates going.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Claptastic Voyage Review

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel's fourth and final DLC, Claptastic Voyage, takes Vault Hunters to a world of pure imagination. Yes, it's time to dive straight into Claptrap's head and see what messy memories you can dredge up. How much therapy will we need after playing this mini-campaign? Our review.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola