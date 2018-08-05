EVO Japan 2020 streams, schedule, brackets, games & prize pool
Get the lowdown on EVO Japan 2020, including the daily schedule, the brackets, as well as the games being played and the prize pool on offer.
Over the weekend, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle revealed the rest of their Version 2.0 Expansion Pack DLC characters. Find out who's joining the fight.
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle's 2.0 update will include nine new characters, four of whom were revealed at EVO 2019. One of them is an actual tank. Seriously.
Arc System Works is looking to rally its dedicated community behind a new esports circuit for Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, BlazBlue Central Fiction, and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle.
Software spelunkers dove into the recent BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle beta code and discovered what appears to be a selection of upcoming DLC characters.
Greg Burke recently had a chance to chat with Toshimichi Mori about upcoming crossover tag team fighter BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.
Anime fighting games are about to cross over with BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, while BlazBlue: Central Fiction gets a new playable character reveal.