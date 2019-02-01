Xbox promises to support Black Voices beyond just Black History Month
Xbox has detailed its plan to spotlight and celebrate black voices throughout Black History Month.
CupAhNoodle, MsAshRocks, ProperArtist, BlacKoreaNate, and many others are getting featured on the Twitch front page throughout Black History Month.
Spotlighting black creators throughout February, Twitch releases a video where creators discuss what the month-long celebration means to them and releases a full schedule spotlighting individual creators.