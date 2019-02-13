Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2019 - Astral Chain
Platinum Games' Astral Chain was a fantastic experience, but it didn't seem to make enough of an impact in 2019. But here's why you really should give it a look.
Platinum Games' Astral Chain was a fantastic experience, but it didn't seem to make enough of an impact in 2019. But here's why you really should give it a look.
Hey listen up, Xbox. If you want us to talk about all the cool things you're doing, then be cooler than Nintendo.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
Nintendo's newest IP looks like an action-packed paradise in its launch trailer.
Platinum Games put together a dream team to create Astral Chain. But is it a match made in heaven? Our review.
Learn when PlatinumGames' Astral Chain releases for Nintendo Switch.
It was nice knowin' ya, fellas.
Astral Chain will be off the chain when it releases for Nintendo Switch later this summer.
The fam can't get enough of this new Xbox-branded body spray.
Astral Chain marks Platinum Games' latest action effort, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch.