Pixel Ripped 1978 developers on their trilogy & working in VR
We caught up with Pixel Ripped's series creator and game director to find out what it's been like working with the legendary Atari on their latest title.
We caught up with Pixel Ripped's series creator and game director to find out what it's been like working with the legendary Atari on their latest title.
It's been a long road for Brazilian student Ana Ribiero, but thanks to VR/AR startup Arvore, her first game is finally about to see the light of day.