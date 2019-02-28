New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: adventure games

12 Adventure Games Worth Points and Clicks

Adventure games were once thought dead, but it turns out they were just getting ready for a big comeback. There are now so many to choose from that we run down great adventure games recently released that will test your puzzle solving skills and your capacity for critical decision making.

Hello, Meet Lola