A Plague Tale sequel is in the works, expected in 2022
Asobo Studios is reportedly at work on a sequel to their debut title, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and we could see it in 2022.
Try out the bleak narrative on your own and then purchase it at a discounted rate.
Now declaring this podcast's candidacy for all future Bubsy Video Game Titling Meetings. You could've called it literally anything. What is this?
She's All Rat.
The latest Asobo Studio release is grim, gory, and a bit of a grind. Our review.
Dark, dismal, and packed with a higher-than-standard amount of rats, A Plague Tale: Innocence tells a striking story set during the height of the bubonic plague.
Focus Home Interactive introduced a new tale of looking after orphans during the Plague in France.