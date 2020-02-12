How to get Hearts and Stamina - Breath of the Wild We show you how to get more hearts and stamina in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild handles gaining more hearts a bit differently than other titles in the series. Instead of Pieces of Heart and Heart Containers increasing the total amount of Link’s health, you’ll need to seek out Spirit Orbs and then purchase Heart Containers from Goddess Statues around the world using those Spirit Orbs. You'll also be able to purchase upgrades to your Stamina using Spirit Orbs, allowing you to climb and glide further. In this guide, we'll detail how to find Spirit Orbs, which you can then use to get more Hearts and Stamina.

How to get Spirit Orbs

Spirit Orbs can be obtained by completing Shrines.

If you’re wanting to get more Heart Containers and Stamina, then you’re going to need to first acquire Spirit Orbs. Unfortunately, this process is a bit easier said than done. You’ll earn Spirit Orbs by completing various Shrines around the world map. Thankfully, there are over a hundred different Shrines to complete in BoTW, but it will take some work to find and complete them all.

You can often find Shrines by climbing up Sheikah Towers, and then using the vantage point to look through the scout mode on your Skeikah Slate. You can then pinpoint the locations of any shrines that you see in the distance, allowing you to better sort out where they are on your map. Head to any of the shrines you spot and complete them to earn a Spirit Orb. You can also find various pieces of equipment in some of them, so it’s always worth looking into.

Once you have four Spirit Orbs, you can visit a statue of the Goddess Hylia to turn the Spirt Orbs into Heart Containers or more Stamina bars.

How to use Spirit Orbs

Visit Goddess Statues to spend your Spirit Orbs.

By the time you get to the end of the first area, the Great Plateau, you’ll have your first four Spirit Orbs. The main quest requires you to go to the Temple of Time. There you can pray in front of the Goddess Statue and choose to either gain another Heart Container or increase your Stamina gauge. We recommend you increase your stamina gauge with your first four Spirit Orbs, then each time you earn four more Spirit Orbs after that, spend them on gaining a new heart. You don’t always have to come back to the Temple of Time to spend your Spirit Orbs either. Each town has a smaller version of the Goddess Statue you see in the Temple of Time that you can use to exchange Breath of the Wild Spirit Orbs for more stamina or health.

Now that you know how to get more Hearts and Stamina make sure you're prepared for the cold and hot weather you're encounter during your journey through Hyrule.