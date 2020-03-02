Fallout 4 console commands and cheats Learn how to toggle godmode and more with these handy Fallout 4 console commands and cheats.

Fallout 4 is a massive game. Whether you played it at release, or you’re going back to replay it now, there are hundreds of hours’ worth of content on display. If you want to see it all, then you’ll be playing quite a bit. Thankfully, you can speed this process up a bit, barring you don’t mind cheating a little. In this guide, we’ll go over all the Fallout 4 console commands you could ever want to know, which should help you take a few shortcuts to get you where you want to go.

If you’re going to take shortcuts, you might as well know what you’re doing. At least that’s our thoughts behind it all. The following Fallout 4 console commands and cheats will help you do all kinds of things. From toggling no-clip, to enabling Fallout 4’s godmode. There are plenty of cheats available with the dev console.

You can get big guns like the Fat Man early on with console commands in Fallout 4.

If you’re going to make use of the Fallout 4 console commands we’ve gathered below, you’re going to need to know how to enable the console. Most copies of the game should already have the console enabled, so simply load in and press the Tilde (~) key to bring up the console.

You should now see a small bar at the bottom of your game screen. Enter in the codes that we’ve outlined below, and it will activate the action listed on the right. It should go without saying, but we do not recommend using these Fallout 4 console commands or cheats if you haven’t already completed the game. While your achievements won’t be blocked, cheating can often ruin the game experience for users. Use your own discretion when activating cheats.

Command Effect tgm Toggles godmode and makes the player immune to damage. coc qasmoke Teleports the player to a secret room with every item in the game, including all collectibles. tai Toggles the AI on and off. When off the AI will become inactive. tcai Toggles AI combat on or off. tcl Toggles no-clip mode, allowing you to walk through walls, doors, or even float in the air. tmm 1 Toggles all map markers and unlocks all fast travel points. Type tmm 0 to reset and hade all map markers. unlock Target any door, terminal, or container and enter this code to bypass and unlock it. tfc Gives the player full control of the camera with free camera mode. kill Kills the selected target. Enter the target's ID, or click on the target with the command console open. killall Kills all NPCs (both enemy and friendly) within the immediate area. player.additem [item code] [# of item wanted] Adds the desired item to the player's inventory in whatever quantity you enter at the end. Example: player.additem 00023736 100 would give you 100 Stimpaks. player.placeatme [object code] Spawns a desired item or object close to you. resurrect Revives teh selected NPC. Only works on NPCs that you have killed. setgs fJumpHeightMin [value] Allows you to set the value for your jump. The higher the value, the higher you will jump. Be careful, jumping too high without using tgm could result in fall damage. player.setav speedmult [value] Allows you to set the value of your character's running speed. Higher the number, the faster you will run. May impact performance. tm Toggles the game menus, allowing you to remove the UI for screenshots or more immersive gameplay. sexchange Allows you to change your character's sexual orientation. May require racial reconstruction surgery after use. setscale [value from 1-10] Increases the size of the target. If no target is selected it will increase the size of the player. set timescale to [value] Speeds or slows down time in-game. Example: Realtime is designated at a value of 16.1. Timecale of 1 will slow time to an absolute crawl, whereas 5,000 will cause several days to pass quickly. Use responsibly. tdetect Toggles AI detection. When used, AI will no longer detect you, allowing you to slip past them without noticing. player.modav [skill] [value] Boosts a desired skill to the value that you enter. player.setlevel [value] Sets the player level to the desired value. caqs Completes every step of the main quest line. Useful for getting past the story if you've already completed the game. May cause the game to crash. player.setav carryweight [value] Sets the player's carryweight.

Fallout 4 item codes

Now that you have a grasp on some of the most useful console commands and cheats in Fallout 4, let's talk about a few handy item codes you may want to use alongside your newly found commands.

Item Code Item Name 0000000F Bottlecap 00023736 Stimpak 00023742 Rad Away 00075FE4 Fusion Core 0004835F Nuka-Cola Quantum 0001F669 Minigun 000BD56F Fat Man Mini-Nuke Launcher 00171B2B Cryolator 000DC8E7 Deliverer 0001F66C 5mm Rounds 000E6B2E Mini-Nuke 0018ABE2 Cryo Cell

