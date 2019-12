JohnC on Quake3

John Carmack updated his .plan a couple times, the first time appologizing for not getting the Mac version released and also talking about some fixes he's made. A couple cool fixes were: * Showing your weapon at fov's greater than 90 (good for me, I run at 120 and have never seen the lightning gun) * Spectator's are no longer tied with you goober's how are stuck at 0 frags because you suck