No Class In Quake3?

CDMag has a preview of Quake3 that has a couple of interesting tidbits in it. Read this for yourself: One thing that will not make it into the game is a character class structure. The team toyed with the idea, but eventually found it to be unworkable in a deathmatch environment. Also, here's something interesting: The flame-thrower is the only truly new weapon in the game, filling the medium range area effect niche in the player's arsenal. I don't recall the Flame Thrower being confirmed. But hey, it's something new, eh?