New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

No Class In Quake3?
Clay Mitchell
1

CDMag has a preview of Quake3 that has a couple of interesting tidbits in it. Read this for yourself: One thing that will not make it into the game is a character class structure. The team toyed with the idea, but eventually found it to be unworkable in a deathmatch environment. Also, here's something interesting: The flame-thrower is the only truly new weapon in the game, filling the medium range area effect niche in the player's arsenal. I don't recall the Flame Thrower being confirmed. But hey, it's something new, eh?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • lurker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 18, 2000 6:27 AM

    Wow. Neither classes nor a flamethrower became part of the game.

    And they took most of the cool organic stuff out, too.

Hello, Meet Lola