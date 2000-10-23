KillMe Leaves id

Brandom James has left id software. There is a small interview up over at the Oxygen Tank concerning it. Here's a small clip: ben: Why did you leave id software? KillMe: Why did I leave id Software? I'm not going to answer that. However, I will say that I really needed time to get by myself, to pick up the hobbies (music, gaming, etc) that I had put aside for far too long. As for any other reasons, I will not talk about or answer those now or in the future.