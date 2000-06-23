Shackware Baby!
YEAH BABY! Updated Shackware! I ramble about RAM, babble about the wonderfulness of BeOS, and once against deliver on all your hardware buying needs. Check it out!
-
WTF is up with the shack?
-
-
-
-
-
I was kind of confused after HELLBOY II was over... I mean, looking back at the film I saw, almost every single scene had some really, really, really cool shit going on. That plant guy, with the flora overgrowth goo blood, that was some dope ass shit. The "Pan's Labyrinth"-style (yes I know it's the same guy) creature designs seen in almost every shot, they were awesome... that angel of death with the eyes in its wings, that thing was fucking awesome. The battle against the eponymous golden army was full of eye-popping whiz-bangery.
AND YET
...all in all I have to say I found the movie to be kind of boring. It was just slow. Really weird.
-
ok this is terrible: http://www.cnn.com/2008/WORLD/europe/07/22/sarajevo.rape/
...but what the fuck is that headline
RAPE CITY sounds like a horror/porno genre mashup
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WHITE ELEPHANT]b 2011: belated 2012 writeup edition]q
About a week ago I received a box of treasure, thanks mrazzino! I shall describe in detail what I found within:
A note (unnecessarily apologetic! This was an awesome WE!) and loose disc of Duke Nukem 3D: Atomic Edition. Score! http://chattypics.com/files/we_01_note_nukemJPG_xi69vjt7ql.jpg
A grip of SanDisk USB-to-??? mystery conversion cables. I've spent the last three years of my life looking for seven of these, now I can finally be at peace! http://chattypics.com/files/we_02_sandiskJPG_p0i2jzfsxo.jpg
Two (2) busted fortune cookies from who knows where and when, a woot.com monkeychain, some all natural soap (by Jen), a ball point pen from East Coast Bail Bonds in Baltimore, a hand-made Christmas ornament stolen heartlessly from the loving clutches of Emma's doting father, a golden pig cigarette lighter, and a genuine Nico Percussion egg shaker. I will treasure each of these always. Particularly the Christmas ornament from Emma. I never knew she referred to me as "dad" until now! http://chattypics.com/files/we_03_trinketsJPG_bvi5ekk15e.jpg
Stephen King's The Gunslinger, Lisa Sussman's Over 100 Truly Astonishing Sex Tips, and my new all-time favorite printed volume Corn-Balls: 100% Pure Corn Jokes (by Anonymous). Also: some kind of lego. http://chattypics.com/files/we_04_books_legoJPG_jk302og9q6.jpg
The Clapper, and a body hair trimmer (for men). I plan to use both to set up a hands-free back-shaving post. http://chattypics.com/files/we_05_clapper_shaverJPG_wp6ydrz6ge.jpg
Games! DVDs! Freaks And Geeks, the cinematics of Diablo 2, a handful of classics (Eternal Darkness, fuck yeah!), and some cool OEM pack-ins. http://chattypics.com/files/we_06_gamesJPG_ndztg3qxw5.jpg
A tall pile of old game manuals. This is cool. I wish the printed manual would make a comeback (but I know that it won't). Alas... http://chattypics.com/files/we_07_manualsJPG_2j4swy3irb.jpg
Lastly (this was actually the first thing I pulled out of the box, but the last thing I took a closer look at) we have all six issues of Frank Miller's Ronin, which I have never read, and am now looking forward to reading. Very cool! http://chattypics.com/files/we_08_roninJPG_c0bfb6cixv.jpg
I forgot to take a photo of the whole shebang, but this was a lot of really good stuff. Thanks again, mrazzino! Great WE, you rule.
-
-
-
-
-
WHITE ELEPHANT 2011: belated 2012 writeup edition
About a week ago I received a box of treasure, thanks mrazzino! I shall describe in detail what I found within:
A note (unnecessarily apologetic! This was an awesome WE!) and loose disc of Duke Nukem 3D: Atomic Edition. Score! http://chattypics.com/files/we_01_note_nukemJPG_xi69vjt7ql.jpg
A grip of SanDisk USB-to-??? mystery conversion cables. I've spent the last three years of my life looking for seven of these, now I can finally be at peace! http://chattypics.com/files/we_02_sandiskJPG_p0i2jzfsxo.jpg
Two (2) busted fortune cookies from who knows where and when, a woot.com monkeychain, some all natural soap (by Jen), a ball point pen from East Coast Bail Bonds in Baltimore, a hand-made Christmas ornament stolen heartlessly from the loving clutches of Emma's doting father, a golden pig cigarette lighter, and a genuine Nico Percussion egg shaker. I will treasure each of these always. Particularly the Christmas ornament from Emma. I never knew she referred to me as "dad" until now! http://chattypics.com/files/we_03_trinketsJPG_bvi5ekk15e.jpg
Stephen King's The Gunslinger, Lisa Sussman's Over 100 Truly Astonishing Sex Tips, and my new all-time favorite printed volume Corn-Balls: 100% Pure Corn Jokes (by Anonymous). Also: some kind of lego. http://chattypics.com/files/we_04_books_legoJPG_jk302og9q6.jpg
The Clapper, and a body hair trimmer (for men). I plan to use both to set up a hands-free back-shaving post. http://chattypics.com/files/we_05_clapper_shaverJPG_wp6ydrz6ge.jpg
Games! DVDs! Freaks And Geeks, the cinematics of Diablo 2, a handful of classics (Eternal Darkness, fuck yeah!), and some cool OEM pack-ins. http://chattypics.com/files/we_06_gamesJPG_ndztg3qxw5.jpg
A tall pile of old game manuals. This is cool. I wish the printed manual would make a comeback (but I know that it won't). Alas... http://chattypics.com/files/we_07_manualsJPG_2j4swy3irb.jpg
Lastly (this was actually the first thing I pulled out of the box, but the last thing I took a closer look at) we have all six issues of Frank Miller's Ronin, which I have never read, and am now looking forward to reading. Very cool! http://chattypics.com/files/we_08_roninJPG_c0bfb6cixv.jpg
I forgot to take a photo of the whole shebang, but this was a lot of really good stuff. Thanks again, mrazzino! Great WE, you rule.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATTN: WIRELESS HOME NETWORKING PEOPLE
My wireless network in my house sucks shit because I don't know what I'm doing. Right now I have a Netgear WGT624v3 router broadcasting from my upstairs office (kind of in a corner of the house, not an ideal spot for a broadcast point from what I gather), and my devices in the downstairs living room get really weak network reception and they constantly get dropped altogether. The Wii and Xbox 360 specifically are the devices that have the most issues, laptops have no problem from down there. The router itself can't move--that upstairs office is the only place it can be. With that constraint, is there anything I can do to improve the strength downstairs? I'm ok with buying a different router if I need to, or if there is some other supplementary equipment I can add to the mix to make things work better I'm ok with spending money on that too.
-
-
Gorecki/Moya exemplifies their extended vamp+crescendo style, it's a difficult listen if you're unfamiliar and aren't quite sure the payoff is worth it.
If you wrote them off without playing all the way through an album, I highly recommend giving their first record F♯ A♯ ∞ a listen. Or if you don't have the patience for that, just check out John Hughes/She Dreamt She Was a Bulldozer, She Dreamt She Was Alone in an Empty Field: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3-vDWJrCmc because it jumps up to some extremely high highs with much less buildup. The first real chords of John Hughes are probably the greatest moment on LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN, which most fans [citation needed] seem to consider to be GY!BE's best work.
The other one I linked is the final couple of minutes off the compact disc print of F♯ A♯ ∞ (the original vinyl printing has a different arrangement), and it rocks pretty hard too. It is probably among the hardest and heaviest of their original 1996-2002 catalog (the new record they released last year, 'ALLELUJAH! DON'T BEND! ASCEND!, is, in places, a bit heavier I think). So, if you want rough and raw and heavy and hard and two fucking drummers just beating the shit out of rock and roll then check that out.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
don't you mean: a̩͔͚̹̲l̲̞̞̼͍a͚͙̝̞̻͖ṛ̱̫m̱͖̺̤-̱̬̠̗a̳f̪̖̠̞̼t̫̖e̖̙̱̹͇ṛ͙̼̹̮̣ͅ-̞̻̜v͎ͅo͎͉̮͍m͉͎͇̦̯͉̳iṱ͔̯̪͙͎ͅi̬͈͎n̻̳̪̜g̳-̹̬p͙͈ạ̼̳̞s͕̜͎͖̱ͅs̪̳̙e̞͓n̺͇g̺̞͔̭̮̤̰e̝̰̭̘͍̩r̤͙̤̳̭͉-̯̫͓̬̙ͅḏ̗̣̗̘i̜̟̟̫̮ͅe̙̜͙͍ṣ̹-̦͎͕̬o̜̥̯n͈͉͉̳̖̙-͎̪͚̗̱̪̜f͔̲͓̦̘l͓̳̰i̲̹̬̥͙g̪̙ͅḫ͙̖̠̦̣͈t͚̙̻-f̠̥̩r͓̺͇̩͈ͅo̥̮̰͓̤m̫̳̪̣-͈͖̯̻͈̩n͉̥̫̫͈i͚͍̯̱͎g̞̲̠̲̭͖̗e̦̝ri͖͇a̜̮̻̙-͍͈̱̲̪̪t͍̯̬̻o-̙̯̞̞̗jf̩͉̟̹̙͕k̰͙̺̪͍̺̗ ̮̥̙
-
don't you mean: a̱̻̩͕l͓̪͙͙̞̖͎̪a̱̥̙̭͇r͇͈̹m̳̜̰̙̬-̦a͔f̫̭̖͇͇͍t͈͔͖̬͔͓̜ͅe̥r̤̹̬̻͉̲̣̜-̙̯̯ͅv̳̫͍̳͍̻o͙̤̺͚͔m̼̠̖̼̟i̗̦͓͈t͚̱͙̳̮i͎͖̙̺n͓g̞͔̙ͅ-̪͎̫̝̩̟̳p̙̝̜a͙̳̙̥̺̳͈ͅs̹̖̠̣s̻̺e͇̫̭̺̩̥̼n̦̼̝͙̞g̙̞͍̹̟̮̮̗e̙͖͕̰̝r̥̰̺̼͈-̫̥̪̦͎d̪̩i̬̝e̤̟s͓͎̠̞̟͚̲-̩̜̜̹o͇̹̞̤̞͉̺͙n͉̘̬̣̲̖͈͎-͎̫f̗̩̟̝̳̬̪̥l͈̤̯̙̞i̩͖̺͎͉̞͚ͅg̤̖͉̩̟̩͍ḫ̜̺̠t̘͙-͚̦̥̪̼͍̬͙f̖͚̗͚͓̯͙r͍̫̭͇̖̫̠̝͙o͇͓͇m̱͙̗-̰͔̮͙n̖͎̣ị̹͎̦g͈̣̬͍̟ͅe̪r͓̞͈̤̬ị͉̰͕̙̞̻̠a̱̜̖̰̲-̺͇̹͎̳̲t͈̪̖o͍͕͖̜̫̰̣̟-̪̗̳͕͍̺j̜̣͇̳̘̲̠f̦̞̱̙̝͙k̤̘ ͖̬̼
-
-
-
-
CPU: Intel i7 940
CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-U21P SE
Mobo: Gigabyte GA-EX58-UD5
OS Drive: Intel X25-M 80GB SSD
Storage: Samsung Spinpoint F1 1TB ┐_____ RAID 1
Samsung Spinpoint F1 1TB ┘
PSU: SeaSonic M12D 850W
RAM: Corsair XMS3 6GB
GPU: Asus ENGTX260
Case: Antec p182
Case Fans: Scythe S-FLEX 120mm 800RPM front
Scythe Slipstream 120mm 500RPM rear
Scythe Slipstream 120mm 500RPM top
My plan is to replace the standard Antec "tri-speed" fans that come boxed with the p182 with the Scythe fans listed above and to run the two Noctua fans with the "ultra low noise adaptor" hooked up (that way they should run at around 900RPM, keeping them below the 1100RPM Noctua "howl" point). 64-bit OS as well as software and games installs will go on the SSD, documents and media storage will be on the other drive.
Strictly from a quietness (hopefully approaching silence) point of view, does anybody see anything wrong with this setup?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
"THE PALEST PACHYDERM"
a WHITE ELEPHANT 2009 play in 3 acts
DRAMATIS PERSONAE:
"Fishy" - some kind of fish thing [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fishy ]
"The Old Adheser" - an IGN.com sticker [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sticker ]
"Pop-Pop" - some kickass bubble-wrap [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Bubble ]
"The Governor" - "Collateral Damage" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Arnie ]
"The Western" - "The Wild Bunch" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9WildBunch ]
"Eagle Scout" - a compass [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Compass ]
"Violet" - a Gameboy Color [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gameboy ]
"The Games Gang" - assorted old PC games
("Games Gang" member) "El Bitchmaker" - John Romero's Daikatana [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Daikatana ]
("Games Gang" member) "The Bhaaler" - Baldur's Gate II (plus expansion) [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Baldur ]
("Games Gang" member) "The Kid with the Goggles" - Psychonauts [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Psycho ]
("Games Gang" member) "Sid Vicious" - Civilization III [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Civ ]
("Games Gang" member) "Dragon" - Gothic II [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gothic ]
("Games Gang" member) "Joshua" - DEFCON [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Defcon ]
"The Computer Closet Gang" - random shit from Thrallie200's computer closet
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Encino Man" - a USB wireless adapter [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Linksys ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Lefty O'PCIWNIC" - a PCI Wireless NIC [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Lefty ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Sanchez O'PCIWNIC" - Lefty's twin brother [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sanchez ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Player" - some kind of mp3 player [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Player ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Blowhard" - a case fan [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fan ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "A Man with No Name" - a fistfull of cables/wires [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Cables ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Ol' One-Nut" - a trackball mouse [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Trackball ]
SETTING:
A nameless place, where tragedy confronts eternity.
TIME:
Present day, nearly Christmas.
SYNOPSIS OF SCENES:
ACT I
SCENE I - A mysterious box - Morning
SCENE II - A desk in an office - Afternoon/evening
ACT II
SCENE I - A camera - Evening
SCENE II - A computer - Evening
ACT III
SCENE I - A website - Night time
...MULTIPLE PAGES MISSING...
FISHY
(wistfully)
Remember that time Thrallie200 put all that cool stuff in a box and mailed it to rgoer? I sure do miss being in that box; back then I felt so safe and secure.
DRAGON
Yeah, that box was definitely pretty cool, but why did rgoer wait a couple of days befor--
LEFTY
(interrupting)
Both of you shut your fucking mouths, or you'll end up like your buddy THE OLD ADHESER did: stuffed in a drawer to be forgotten about!
(FISHY and DRAGON immediately look discouraged)
VIOLET
(quietly, to FISHY)
Don't worry, he's all talk--he's just upset that he and his brother are probably going to end up right back in the closet again--did you know they just got out a week ago or so?
EAGLE SCOUT
Hearing that doesn't surprise me one bit.
POP-POP
(as if he were mentally retarded)
POP-POP go "pop, pop"!
THE WESTERN
(muttering)
Strange child...
THE GOVERNOR
This is quite surprising, a Schwarzenegger movie that rgoer has never seen. Sounds like something to do tonight!
THE KID WITH THE GOGGLES
(standing up, as if to make an announcement)
That's wonderful, GOVERNOR, but I just heard rgoer always wanted to play Psychonauts again but could not find his copy!
EL BITCHMAKER
(crestfallen)
It must be nice to feel wanted on the basis of merit, and not just as a joke or a novelty...
THE BHAALER
Must you make everything about yourself? I'm almost certain rgoer will at least consider installing Daikatana. But, more importantly, I recently heard news similar to that which THE KID just shared! It seems that playing Dragon Age has caused an upswell of Baldur's Gate nostalgia and I'm almost assured of some playtime rather soon!
DRAGON
I don't think he even knows who I am.
SANCHEZ
All this crying and self-pity... you delicate flowers would never make it on the inside, in the closet.
SID VICIOUS
(snickering)
Oh that's just great. You think you've got us all figured out? Well, bravo! Guess what, hot shot: where do you think I've been for the last three years? In that very same closet. You're nothing special. A lot of us have done our time in the closet--but not many of us ignorantly tout it as some savage badge of honor. You disgust me.
(THE GAMES GANG, FISHY, VIOLET cheer)
BLOWHARD
You know boss, I think he might be right. I mean, when I think about it, we're all kind of the same, right? We were all together in that box, and now we're all going to face rgoer together and he'll pass judgement on each one of us.
OL' ONE-NUT
(laughing)
Guffaw, BLOWHARD you worried you'll end up back in the closet too? Pish-posh! Closet's too good for the likes of you--if anything, you'll end up dead, or worse!
MAN WITH NO NAME
(quietly, to no one in particular)
Or, if you're like me, you pray for the closet--somewhere you can just slide under some box or another and hopefully be forgotten about until that one time when rgoer really, truly needs a dual-mono-to-single-stereo 1/8" TRS jack, or that day when he needs just one more SATA cable...
(lights fade)
VIOLET
(as the stage goes dark)
Now, to find out if rgoer's wife still has any original Gameboy games...
END
THE PLAYERS: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Group ]
PHOTOSTREAM: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9rgoer ]
-
"THE PALEST PACHYDERM"
a WHITE ELEPHANT 2009 play in 3 acts
DRAMATIS PERSONAE:
"Fishy" - some kind of fish thing [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fishy ]
"The Old Adheser" - an IGN.com sticker [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sticker ]
"Pop-Pop" - some kickass bubble-wrap [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Bubble ]
"The Governor" - "Collateral Damage" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Arnie ]
"The Western" - "The Wild Bunch" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9WildBunch ]
"Eagle Scout" - a compass [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Compass ]
"Violet" - a Gameboy Color [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gameboy ]
"The Games Gang" - assorted old PC games
("Games Gang" member) "El Bitchmaker" - John Romero's Daikatana [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Daikatana ]
("Games Gang" member) "The Bhaaler" - Baldur's Gate II (plus expansion) [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Baldur ]
("Games Gang" member) "The Kid with the Goggles" - Psychonauts [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Psycho ]
("Games Gang" member) "Sid Vicious" - Civilization III [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Civ ]
("Games Gang" member) "Dragon" - Gothic II [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gothic ]
("Games Gang" member) "Joshua" - DEFCON [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Defcon ]
"The Computer Closet Gang" - random shit from Thrallie200's computer closet
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Encino Man" - a USB wireless adapter [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Linksys ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Lefty O'PCIWNIC" - a PCI Wireless NIC [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Lefty ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Sanchez O'PCIWNIC" - Lefty's twin brother [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sanchez ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Player" - some kind of mp3 player [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Player ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Blowhard" - a case fan [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fan ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "A Man with No Name" - a fistfull of cables/wires [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Cables ]
("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Ol' One-Nut" - a trackball mouse [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Trackball ]
SETTING:
A nameless place, where tragedy confronts eternity.
TIME:
Present day, nearly Christmas.
SYNOPSIS OF SCENES:
ACT I
SCENE I - A mysterious box - Morning
SCENE II - A desk in an office - Afternoon/evening
ACT II
SCENE I - A camera - Evening
SCENE II - A computer - Evening
ACT III
SCENE I - A website - Night time
...MULTIPLE PAGES MISSING...
FISHY
(wistfully)
Remember that time Thrallie200 put all that cool stuff in a box and mailed it to rgoer? I sure do miss being in that box; back then I felt so safe and secure.
DRAGON
Yeah, that box was definitely pretty cool, but why did rgoer wait a couple of days befor--
LEFTY
(interrupting)
Both of you shut your fucking mouths, or you'll end up like your buddy THE OLD ADHESER did: stuffed in a drawer to be forgotten about!
(FISHY and DRAGON immediately look discouraged)
VIOLET
(quietly, to FISHY)
Don't worry, he's all talk--he's just upset that he and his brother are probably going to end up right back in the closet again--did you know they just got out a week ago or so?
EAGLE SCOUT
Hearing that doesn't surprise me one bit.
POP-POP
(as if he were mentally retarded)
POP-POP go "pop, pop"!
THE WESTERN
(muttering)
Strange child...
THE GOVERNOR
This is quite surprising, a Schwarzenegger movie that rgoer has never seen. Sounds like something to do tonight!
THE KID WITH THE GOGGLES
(standing up, as if to make an announcement)
That's wonderful, GOVERNOR, but I just heard rgoer always wanted to play Psychonauts again but could not find his copy!
EL BITCHMAKER
(crestfallen)
It must be nice to feel wanted on the basis of merit, and not just as a joke or a novelty...
THE BHAALER
Must you make everything about yourself? I'm almost certain rgoer will at least consider installing Daikatana. But, more importantly, I recently heard news similar to that which THE KID just shared! It seems that playing Dragon Age has caused an upswell of Baldur's Gate nostalgia and I'm almost assured of some playtime rather soon!
DRAGON
I don't think he even knows who I am.
SANCHEZ
All this crying and self-pity... you delicate flowers would never make it on the inside, in the closet.
SID VICIOUS
(snickering)
Oh that's just great. You think you've got us all figured out? Well, bravo! Guess what, hot shot: where do you think I've been for the last three years? In that very same closet. You're nothing special. A lot of us have done our time in the closet--but not many of us ignorantly tout it as some savage badge of honor. You disgust me.
(THE GAMES GANG, FISHY, VIOLET cheer)
BLOWHARD
You know boss, I think he might be right. I mean, when I think about it, we're all kind of the same, right? We were all together in that box, and now we're all going to face rgoer together and he'll pass judgement on each one of us.
OL' ONE-NUT
(laughing)
Guffaw, BLOWHARD you worried you'll end up back in the closet too? Pish-posh! Closet's too good for the likes of you--if anything, you'll end up dead, or worse!
MAN WITH NO NAME
(quietly, to no one in particular)
Or, if you're like me, you pray for the closet--somewhere you can just slide under some box or another and hopefully be forgotten about until that one time when rgoer really, truly needs a dual-mono-to-single-stereo 1/8" TRS jack, or that day when he needs just one more SATA cable...
(lights fade)
VIOLET
(as the stage goes dark)
Now, to find out if rgoer's wife still has any original Gameboy games...
END
THE PLAYERS: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Group ]
PHOTOSTREAM: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9rgoer ]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATTN
[ those who WORK OUT and/or commute via MASS TRANSIT ] âˆ© [ those who listen to music via SMARTPHONE and value sound quality in HEADPHONES ]
I need a pair of canalphones to use with an iPhone. Ideally I would like a single pair that is suitable for use both on the bus to and from work every day as well as when I go to the gym at lunch. The standard Apple earbuds are too big (I guess?) for my ears, they just fall out if I move around too much, so I'd like to replace them with canalphones that will stay put even at the gym. Another problem with the Apple earbuds is the mediocre sound they generate. But! They do score points for the built-in mic and playback remote (with volume control), so I still kind of like using them.
At my desk I'm using a pair of Audio Technica ATH-A700 closed cans (not the absolute greatest sound but still pretty decent), if it is possible to get something that approaches that kind of sound from canalphones with a built-in mic and playback remote/volume control combo, then I want to go to there.
Thanks in advance!
-
ATTN: fans of GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
Unrelease track "Albanian" as performed at All Tomorrow's Parties a few days ago: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4S3-PsC2Nmo
I'm so hype for the 2011 tour... got my tickets for SF and LA, can't fucking wait for February to roll around!
-
-
TRON LEGACY review from last night's screening (http://www.shacknews.com/laryn.x?id=24744063), in reply
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clementine: Look man, I'm telling you right off the bat, I'm high-maintenance, so... I'm not gonna tip-toe around your marriage, or whatever it is you've got going there. If you wanna be with me, you're with me.
Joel: Okay.
Clementine: Too many guys think I'm a concept, or I complete them, or I'm gonna make them alive. But I'm just a fucked-up girl who's looking for my own peace of mind; don't assign me yours.
Joel: I remember that speech really well.
Clementine: I had you pegged, didn't I?
Joel: You had the whole human race pegged.
Clementine: Hmm. Probably.
Joel: I still thought you were gonna save my life... even after that.
Clementine: Ohhh... I know.
Joel: It would be different, if we could just give it another go-round.
Clementine: Remember me. Try your best; maybe we can.
-
-
-
-