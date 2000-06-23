New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackware Baby!
Clay Mitchell
75

YEAH BABY! Updated Shackware! I ramble about RAM, babble about the wonderfulness of BeOS, and once against deliver on all your hardware buying needs. Check it out!

  • Greased Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 23, 2000 5:20 PM

    WTF is up with the shack?

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 25, 2008 11:14 AM

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 25, 2008 11:15 AM

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 25, 2008 11:16 AM

          • rgoer legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 8, 2008 9:06 AM

            • rgoer legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 15, 2008 12:26 AM

              I was kind of confused after HELLBOY II was over... I mean, looking back at the film I saw, almost every single scene had some really, really, really cool shit going on. That plant guy, with the flora overgrowth goo blood, that was some dope ass shit. The "Pan's Labyrinth"-style (yes I know it's the same guy) creature designs seen in almost every shot, they were awesome... that angel of death with the eyes in its wings, that thing was fucking awesome. The battle against the eponymous golden army was full of eye-popping whiz-bangery.

              AND YET

              ...all in all I have to say I found the movie to be kind of boring. It was just slow. Really weird.

              • rgoer legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 22, 2008 10:48 AM

                ok this is terrible: http://www.cnn.com/2008/WORLD/europe/07/22/sarajevo.rape/

                ...but what the fuck is that headline

                RAPE CITY sounds like a horror/porno genre mashup

                • rgoer legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 31, 2008 11:24 PM

                  STREET FIGHTER III THIRD STRIKE: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

                  • rgoer legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    August 4, 2008 11:41 PM

                    THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE BIG AND BRIGHT

                    • rgoer legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      August 4, 2008 11:46 PM

                      you gots to put the colored tag inside the spoilered tag

                      • rgoer legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        August 4, 2008 11:46 PM

                        • rgoer legacy 10 years
                          reply
                          August 20, 2008 9:53 AM

                          • rgoer legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            August 20, 2008 9:54 AM

                            • rgoer legacy 10 years
                              reply
                              August 20, 2008 9:54 AM

                              • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                reply
                                August 20, 2008 4:06 PM

                                Q: "Where do you see yourself in 5 years?"
                                A: TEEN PREGNANT

                                • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                  reply
                                  September 8, 2008 7:21 PM

                                  GOOD NIGHT SWEET PRINCE

                                  • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                    reply
                                    October 4, 2008 8:02 PM

                                    Hard to decide between WOLFENSTEIN: ENEMY TERRITORY, ROCKET ARENA 3, and JEDI KNIGHT II: JEDI OUTCAST

                                    • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                      reply
                                      October 5, 2008 3:32 AM

                                      • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                        reply
                                        October 5, 2008 3:33 AM

                                        • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                          reply
                                          October 5, 2008 3:35 AM

                                          • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                            reply
                                            October 5, 2008 3:36 AM

                                            • rgoer legacy 10 years
                                              reply
                                              October 14, 2008 6:59 PM

                                              the "full of x" (x being a verb or adjective) meme and all who perpetuate it should die drowning in my urine

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 15, 2008 1:19 PM

        Bojangles'

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 22, 2008 3:14 PM

          As long as there is at least one other person doomed to my fate and subject to my choice, I would choose STREET FIGHTER III THIRD STRIKE: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

          • rgoer legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 1, 2008 9:10 AM

            GET YOUR FAT ASS OUT OF HERE!

            • rgoer legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 22, 2008 4:45 PM

              More ARReSTeD DeVeLOPMeNT? Sign me the fuck up.

              • rgoer legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 27, 2008 3:43 PM

                Here's your friendly Thanksgiving 2008 reminder that KLONOA 2: LUNATEA'S VEIL rules.

                • rgoer legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 29, 2008 6:46 PM

                  This OREGON - OREGON STATE game is awesome--I'm loving the Ducks beating the fuck out of these Beavers, all for USC's benefit hahaha

                  • rgoer legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    December 3, 2008 2:00 PM

                    • rgoer legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      December 3, 2008 2:00 PM

                      • rgoer legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        December 3, 2008 2:00 PM

                        • rgoer legacy 10 years
                          reply
                          December 3, 2008 2:01 PM

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 25, 2012 2:13 PM

          About a week ago I received a box of treasure, thanks mrazzino! I shall describe in detail what I found within:

          A note (unnecessarily apologetic! This was an awesome WE!) and loose disc of Duke Nukem 3D: Atomic Edition. Score! http://chattypics.com/files/we_01_note_nukemJPG_xi69vjt7ql.jpg

          A grip of SanDisk USB-to-??? mystery conversion cables. I've spent the last three years of my life looking for seven of these, now I can finally be at peace! http://chattypics.com/files/we_02_sandiskJPG_p0i2jzfsxo.jpg

          Two (2) busted fortune cookies from who knows where and when, a woot.com monkeychain, some all natural soap (by Jen), a ball point pen from East Coast Bail Bonds in Baltimore, a hand-made Christmas ornament stolen heartlessly from the loving clutches of Emma's doting father, a golden pig cigarette lighter, and a genuine Nico Percussion egg shaker. I will treasure each of these always. Particularly the Christmas ornament from Emma. I never knew she referred to me as "dad" until now! http://chattypics.com/files/we_03_trinketsJPG_bvi5ekk15e.jpg

          Stephen King's The Gunslinger, Lisa Sussman's Over 100 Truly Astonishing Sex Tips, and my new all-time favorite printed volume Corn-Balls: 100% Pure Corn Jokes (by Anonymous). Also: some kind of lego. http://chattypics.com/files/we_04_books_legoJPG_jk302og9q6.jpg

          The Clapper, and a body hair trimmer (for men). I plan to use both to set up a hands-free back-shaving post. http://chattypics.com/files/we_05_clapper_shaverJPG_wp6ydrz6ge.jpg

          Games! DVDs! Freaks And Geeks, the cinematics of Diablo 2, a handful of classics (Eternal Darkness, fuck yeah!), and some cool OEM pack-ins. http://chattypics.com/files/we_06_gamesJPG_ndztg3qxw5.jpg

          A tall pile of old game manuals. This is cool. I wish the printed manual would make a comeback (but I know that it won't). Alas... http://chattypics.com/files/we_07_manualsJPG_2j4swy3irb.jpg

          Lastly (this was actually the first thing I pulled out of the box, but the last thing I took a closer look at) we have all six issues of Frank Miller's Ronin, which I have never read, and am now looking forward to reading. Very cool! http://chattypics.com/files/we_08_roninJPG_c0bfb6cixv.jpg

          I forgot to take a photo of the whole shebang, but this was a lot of really good stuff. Thanks again, mrazzino! Great WE, you rule.

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 1, 2009 10:58 PM

      ATTN: WIRELESS HOME NETWORKING PEOPLE

      My wireless network in my house sucks shit because I don't know what I'm doing. Right now I have a Netgear WGT624v3 router broadcasting from my upstairs office (kind of in a corner of the house, not an ideal spot for a broadcast point from what I gather), and my devices in the downstairs living room get really weak network reception and they constantly get dropped altogether. The Wii and Xbox 360 specifically are the devices that have the most issues, laptops have no problem from down there. The router itself can't move--that upstairs office is the only place it can be. With that constraint, is there anything I can do to improve the strength downstairs? I'm ok with buying a different router if I need to, or if there is some other supplementary equipment I can add to the mix to make things work better I'm ok with spending money on that too.

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2012 10:40 AM

        I would rather play Indie Movie: The Game

        You are standing in a LARGE FOYER. Exits are to the SOUTH and EAST. To your left stands PARKER POSEY 

         > talk parker posey

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 27, 2013 8:54 PM

          Gorecki/Moya exemplifies their extended vamp+crescendo style, it's a difficult listen if you're unfamiliar and aren't quite sure the payoff is worth it.

          If you wrote them off without playing all the way through an album, I highly recommend giving their first record F♯ A♯ ∞ a listen. Or if you don't have the patience for that, just check out John Hughes/She Dreamt She Was a Bulldozer, She Dreamt She Was Alone in an Empty Field: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3-vDWJrCmc because it jumps up to some extremely high highs with much less buildup. The first real chords of John Hughes are probably the greatest moment on LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN, which most fans [citation needed] seem to consider to be GY!BE's best work.

          The other one I linked is the final couple of minutes off the compact disc print of F♯ A♯ ∞ (the original vinyl printing has a different arrangement), and it rocks pretty hard too. It is probably among the hardest and heaviest of their original 1996-2002 catalog (the new record they released last year, 'ALLELUJAH! DON'T BEND! ASCEND!, is, in places, a bit heavier I think). So, if you want rough and raw and heavy and hard and two fucking drummers just beating the shit out of rock and roll then check that out.

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 5, 2009 1:49 AM

      STREET FIGHTER III THIRD STRIKE: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 11, 2009 2:07 PM

      ——————————————The More You Know

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 12, 2009 2:38 PM

      THOSE WHO DOUBT ME, SUCK COCK BY CHOICE!

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 15, 2009 9:43 AM

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 18, 2012 5:40 PM

        posthumously unban klerck?

        ❏ YES

        ❏ OF COURSE

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 16, 2014 8:38 PM

          • rgoer legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 16, 2014 8:38 PM

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 1, 2009 11:52 AM


      CPU:		Intel i7 940

      CPU Cooler:	Noctua NH-U21P SE

      Mobo:		Gigabyte GA-EX58-UD5

      OS Drive:	Intel X25-M 80GB SSD

      Storage:	Samsung Spinpoint F1 1TB ┐_____ RAID 1

      		Samsung Spinpoint F1 1TB ┘

      PSU:		SeaSonic M12D 850W

      RAM:		Corsair XMS3 6GB

      GPU:		Asus ENGTX260 

      Case:		Antec p182

      Case Fans:	Scythe S-FLEX 120mm 800RPM	front

      		Scythe Slipstream 120mm 500RPM	rear

      		Scythe Slipstream 120mm 500RPM	top

      My plan is to replace the standard Antec "tri-speed" fans that come boxed with the p182 with the Scythe fans listed above and to run the two Noctua fans with the "ultra low noise adaptor" hooked up (that way they should run at around 900RPM, keeping them below the 1100RPM Noctua "howl" point). 64-bit OS as well as software and games installs will go on the SSD, documents and media storage will be on the other drive.

      Strictly from a quietness (hopefully approaching silence) point of view, does anybody see anything wrong with this setup?

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 9, 2009 11:32 AM

      ATTN: KURO ELITE-wanting people:

      If your local BEST BUY has a "Magnolia" home theater center inside, they have the 50" Pioneer Kuro Elite PRO-111FD on sale for $4499.00... but if you tell them you saw a price of $2799.00 at another Magnolia they'll sell it to you for that.

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2009 10:52 AM

      HAMMER MOUNTAIN!

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 15, 2009 2:00 AM

      JAB STRONG FIERCE SHORT FORWARD ROUNDHOUSE

    • Edges legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 15, 2009 2:43 AM

      Having fun?

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 2, 2009 10:05 PM

      HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGHUGHs[UGHUGHs[UGHUGUGH]s]s

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 2, 2009 10:06 PM

        HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGHUGHUGHUGHUGHUGUGH

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 2, 2009 10:07 PM

          HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGHUGHUGHUGHUGHUGUGH

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 4, 2009 4:30 PM

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 4, 2009 4:30 PM

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 15, 2009 11:26 AM

      WEEEEOOOOWEEEEEEOOOOOOOWEEEEEEEEEOOOOWEEEEEEEOOOOWEEEEEOOOWEEEOOOOWEEEEOOOWEEEEE

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 17, 2009 12:51 PM

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 14, 2009 7:02 PM

      ah, the kind of post someone who has never eaten at Bojangle's would make

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 6, 2009 10:12 PM

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2009 3:33 PM

      HA!

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2009 2:14 PM

        SUPER STREET FIGHTER IV

        • rgoer legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 16, 2009 11:50 AM

          one might even say... (SUNGLASSES) FULL THROTTLYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH

        • herradura99 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 4, 2010 9:22 PM

          How the fuck did you know???]p?????????????

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 8, 2009 9:25 PM

      "THE PALEST PACHYDERM"
      a WHITE ELEPHANT 2009 play in 3 acts

      DRAMATIS PERSONAE:
      "Fishy" - some kind of fish thing [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fishy ]
      "The Old Adheser" - an IGN.com sticker [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sticker ]
      "Pop-Pop" - some kickass bubble-wrap [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Bubble ]
      "The Governor" - "Collateral Damage" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Arnie ]
      "The Western" - "The Wild Bunch" [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9WildBunch ]
      "Eagle Scout" - a compass [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Compass ]
      "Violet" - a Gameboy Color [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gameboy ]
      "The Games Gang" - assorted old PC games
      ("Games Gang" member) "El Bitchmaker" - John Romero's Daikatana [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Daikatana ]
      ("Games Gang" member) "The Bhaaler" - Baldur's Gate II (plus expansion) [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Baldur ]
      ("Games Gang" member) "The Kid with the Goggles" - Psychonauts [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Psycho ]
      ("Games Gang" member) "Sid Vicious" - Civilization III [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Civ ]
      ("Games Gang" member) "Dragon" - Gothic II [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Gothic ]
      ("Games Gang" member) "Joshua" - DEFCON [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Defcon ]
      "The Computer Closet Gang" - random shit from Thrallie200's computer closet
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Encino Man" - a USB wireless adapter [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Linksys ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Lefty O'PCIWNIC" - a PCI Wireless NIC [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Lefty ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Sanchez O'PCIWNIC" - Lefty's twin brother [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Sanchez ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Player" - some kind of mp3 player [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Player ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "The Blowhard" - a case fan [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Fan ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "A Man with No Name" - a fistfull of cables/wires [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Cables ]
      ("Computer Closet Gang" member) "Ol' One-Nut" - a trackball mouse [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Trackball ]

      SETTING:
      A nameless place, where tragedy confronts eternity.

      TIME:
      Present day, nearly Christmas.

      SYNOPSIS OF SCENES:

      ACT I

      SCENE I - A mysterious box - Morning
      SCENE II - A desk in an office - Afternoon/evening

      ACT II

      SCENE I - A camera - Evening
      SCENE II - A computer - Evening

      ACT III

      SCENE I - A website - Night time

      ...MULTIPLE PAGES MISSING...

      FISHY
      (wistfully)

      Remember that time Thrallie200 put all that cool stuff in a box and mailed it to rgoer? I sure do miss being in that box; back then I felt so safe and secure.

      DRAGON

      Yeah, that box was definitely pretty cool, but why did rgoer wait a couple of days befor--

      LEFTY
      (interrupting)

      Both of you shut your fucking mouths, or you'll end up like your buddy THE OLD ADHESER did: stuffed in a drawer to be forgotten about!

      (FISHY and DRAGON immediately look discouraged)

      VIOLET
      (quietly, to FISHY)

      Don't worry, he's all talk--he's just upset that he and his brother are probably going to end up right back in the closet again--did you know they just got out a week ago or so?

      EAGLE SCOUT

      Hearing that doesn't surprise me one bit.

      POP-POP
      (as if he were mentally retarded)

      POP-POP go "pop, pop"!

      THE WESTERN
      (muttering)

      Strange child...

      THE GOVERNOR

      This is quite surprising, a Schwarzenegger movie that rgoer has never seen. Sounds like something to do tonight!

      THE KID WITH THE GOGGLES
      (standing up, as if to make an announcement)

      That's wonderful, GOVERNOR, but I just heard rgoer always wanted to play Psychonauts again but could not find his copy!

      EL BITCHMAKER
      (crestfallen)

      It must be nice to feel wanted on the basis of merit, and not just as a joke or a novelty...

      THE BHAALER

      Must you make everything about yourself? I'm almost certain rgoer will at least consider installing Daikatana. But, more importantly, I recently heard news similar to that which THE KID just shared! It seems that playing Dragon Age has caused an upswell of Baldur's Gate nostalgia and I'm almost assured of some playtime rather soon!

      DRAGON

      I don't think he even knows who I am.

      SANCHEZ

      All this crying and self-pity... you delicate flowers would never make it on the inside, in the closet.

      SID VICIOUS
      (snickering)

      Oh that's just great. You think you've got us all figured out? Well, bravo! Guess what, hot shot: where do you think I've been for the last three years? In that very same closet. You're nothing special. A lot of us have done our time in the closet--but not many of us ignorantly tout it as some savage badge of honor. You disgust me.

      (THE GAMES GANG, FISHY, VIOLET cheer)

      BLOWHARD

      You know boss, I think he might be right. I mean, when I think about it, we're all kind of the same, right? We were all together in that box, and now we're all going to face rgoer together and he'll pass judgement on each one of us.

      OL' ONE-NUT
      (laughing)

      Guffaw, BLOWHARD you worried you'll end up back in the closet too? Pish-posh! Closet's too good for the likes of you--if anything, you'll end up dead, or worse!

      MAN WITH NO NAME
      (quietly, to no one in particular)

      Or, if you're like me, you pray for the closet--somewhere you can just slide under some box or another and hopefully be forgotten about until that one time when rgoer really, truly needs a dual-mono-to-single-stereo 1/8" TRS jack, or that day when he needs just one more SATA cable...

      (lights fade)

      VIOLET
      (as the stage goes dark)

      Now, to find out if rgoer's wife still has any original Gameboy games...

      END

      THE PLAYERS: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9Group ]
      PHOTOSTREAM: [ http://bit.ly/WE2k9rgoer ]

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 9, 2009 6:36 PM

      STREET FIGHTER III THIRD STRIKE: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 9, 2009 6:37 PM

        STREET FIGHTER III THIRD STRIKE: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

    • ant_hillbilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:25 PM

    • senseimoron legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:27 PM

    • Mmmmmoo legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:28 PM

    • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:29 PM

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:36 PM

    • [deleted] 1269966748 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:37 PM

    • Bamtan legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:44 PM

    • g0nk legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:51 PM

    • das_runt legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:51 PM

    • prime8 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:53 PM

    • DonarUDL legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:54 PM

    • MurrayTheSkull legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 5:56 PM

    • [deleted] 1131495975 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:07 PM

    • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:12 PM

    • CRasterImage legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:13 PM

    • ejectorpod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:13 PM

      This is like finding a unicorn.

      • Johnny Law legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 4, 2010 8:23 PM

        It's like an ancient elephant graveyard.

        Filled with dead unicorns.

    • bongturbo legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:15 PM

    • Durajim legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:15 PM

    • thetangent legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:18 PM

      Ahahahahaha, rgoer, this is FANTASTIC. :D

    • radula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:32 PM

      god damn, we need someone to graph this based on date.

    • r3dn3ck legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:32 PM

    • DrWaffles legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:40 PM

    • famine101 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:40 PM

      My favorite part is that we're all conserving it by replying here. Like a museum.

    • itsjames legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 6:49 PM

    • legsbrogan legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:28 PM

    • niiftyniichy legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:33 PM

    • the city legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:41 PM

    • givemesnacks legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:52 PM

      In before NUKE LOVE SO MONEY

    • ErikTehRed legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:54 PM

    • Scotty22 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 7:56 PM

    • SiW. legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 8:00 PM

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 8:31 PM

      IT'S THE FINAL COUNT DOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

    • d3tached legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 10:33 PM

      What is going on here?

    • MercFox1 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 11:38 PM

      I've always wondered what would happen if I were to go back in time an leave messages sprinkled around the old chattys...

      • MercFox1 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 4, 2010 11:41 PM

    • Cliffzorz legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 11:41 PM

    • ErneX legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2010 11:56 PM

    • [deleted] 1069053528 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 12:06 AM

    • zombie man legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 12:55 AM

    • razorblade79 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 1:28 AM

    • naabster legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 1:28 AM

    • Wyvern legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 5, 2010 3:33 AM

      Achievement Unlocked - Found the Shack Version of Tourettes.

    • lausai legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 4:28 AM

    • umegastar legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 4:39 AM

    • focusdaily legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 11:29 AM

    • Durandal07 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 1:55 PM

      *monocle* Ah, the 'dead space' of the shack.

    • supermonkeyballz legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 6:39 PM

      SUPER PIRATE is a gay name

      • supermonkeyballz legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 5, 2010 6:40 PM

        SUPER PIRATE is a GAY name

        • dumb. legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 5, 2010 8:38 PM

          • dumb. legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 5, 2010 8:41 PM

    • SuperPirate
      reply
      March 5, 2010 6:45 PM

    • Bold legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 5, 2010 8:33 PM

      * Heh, just kidding--their music is nothing alike

    • [deleted] 1131495975 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 7, 2010 10:49 AM

    • SolveChrist legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 9, 2010 3:46 PM

      Q IS BIG TEXT??? I NEVER KNEW

    • headbone legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 9, 2010 3:51 PM

    • [deleted] 1045415942 legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 3, 2010 6:33 PM

    • [deleted] 439710436 legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 1, 2010 1:33 PM

    • rgoer legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 23, 2010 10:33 AM

      ATTN
      [ those who WORK OUT and/or commute via MASS TRANSIT ] âˆ© [ those who listen to music via SMARTPHONE and value sound quality in HEADPHONES ]

      I need a pair of canalphones to use with an iPhone. Ideally I would like a single pair that is suitable for use both on the bus to and from work every day as well as when I go to the gym at lunch. The standard Apple earbuds are too big (I guess?) for my ears, they just fall out if I move around too much, so I'd like to replace them with canalphones that will stay put even at the gym. Another problem with the Apple earbuds is the mediocre sound they generate. But! They do score points for the built-in mic and playback remote (with volume control), so I still kind of like using them.

      At my desk I'm using a pair of Audio Technica ATH-A700 closed cans (not the absolute greatest sound but still pretty decent), if it is possible to get something that approaches that kind of sound from canalphones with a built-in mic and playback remote/volume control combo, then I want to go to there.

      Thanks in advance!

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 10, 2010 10:13 AM

        ATTN: fans of GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR

        Unrelease track "Albanian" as performed at All Tomorrow's Parties a few days ago: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4S3-PsC2Nmo

        I'm so hype for the 2011 tour... got my tickets for SF and LA, can't fucking wait for February to roll around!

      • rgoer legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 18, 2010 8:41 PM

        Does anybody not have HALF-LIFE 2 and/or HALF-LIFE 2: EPISODE 1?

        • Fenring42 legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 3, 2011 9:55 AM

          I would like a copy of Half Life 2.

        • pancake humper legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 3, 2011 2:52 PM

          • rgoer legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 14, 2011 10:24 AM

            DEMON'S SOULS >:E :-) x_x T.T

        • Goblin au legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 4, 2011 5:45 AM

          Amazing. I hope you're still using this thread in 2020, rgoer.

          • rgoer legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 28, 2011 7:32 PM

            SUPER STREET FIGHTER IV: ARCADE EDITION

            • rgoer legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 8, 2011 12:46 PM

              Clementine: Look man, I'm telling you right off the bat, I'm high-maintenance, so... I'm not gonna tip-toe around your marriage, or whatever it is you've got going there. If you wanna be with me, you're with me.
              Joel: Okay.
              Clementine: Too many guys think I'm a concept, or I complete them, or I'm gonna make them alive. But I'm just a fucked-up girl who's looking for my own peace of mind; don't assign me yours.
              Joel: I remember that speech really well.
              Clementine: I had you pegged, didn't I?
              Joel: You had the whole human race pegged.
              Clementine: Hmm. Probably.
              Joel: I still thought you were gonna save my life... even after that.
              Clementine: Ohhh... I know.
              Joel: It would be different, if we could just give it another go-round.
              Clementine: Remember me. Try your best; maybe we can.

