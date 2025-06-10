Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.4 patch notes Bungie has given players a new name change token to use along with a few other fixes.

Another update has rolled out for Destiny 2, this time giving players a new name change token and fixing a few issues. Take a look at your patch notes for update 8.2.6.4 below.

Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.4 patch notes



The following patch notes come courtesy of Bungie. The patch was made available on June 10, 2025.

Activities

The Rite of the Nine

The Emissary should no longer randomly duplicate in the IX Realm. Her will is not her own, yet...

Fixed an issue in the IX Realm where the lift to get to the Ghosts of the Deep chest would not activate if you did not complete Spire of the Watcher in the prior week. All lifts will be active for the remainder of the event. Enjoy the changing landscape!

Removed the Navigator's catalyst steps in Explorer Mode of Ghosts of the Deep, since the catalyst will not drop after completing the steps.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where The Rite of the Nine Astrograph Shader was not appearing on item Appearance pages.

A new Bungie Name change token is now available for all players. What have we done?! Please try to behave yourselves



Check out our guide on how to change your Bungie Name.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Hunter's Omnioculus Mask ornament was not displaying its special effect when wearing the Omnioculus Exotic chest piece with the Mechanopupil ornament equipped.

Triumphs

Progress has been added to the Seeker of the Nine Triumph for Spire of the Watcher and Ghosts of the Deep.

Fixed an issue where progress wasn't being added to The Pale Heart Season Challenge after Overthrow completions.

Fixed an issue where progress toward completing The Whisper in the Moments of Triumph 2024 Title wasn't counting if players had deleted the quest to complete it from Ada-1.

