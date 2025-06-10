New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

This Week in Switch 2 - June 10, 2025

A new Shacknews podcast has appeared. Check out the first episode of a series of conversations about the new Nintendo Switch 2 system.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

We are kicking off a new podcast series today with the pilot episode of This Week in Switch 2. Please take a look.

This Week in Switch 2 will allow for all of the Shacknews staff members to share their opinions of the hardware, games, and operating system on a weekly basis. Instead of rushing to get a review-in-progress posted, Shacknews has chosen to take our time with the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as Mario Kart World in the interest of providing useful review content. This Week in Switch 2 will allow all of us to share our latest impressions of the console instead of remaining silent as the review work continues.

Head over to our Shacknews YouTube channel to keep up to date on the latest Switch 2 news and gameplay videos.

Have any questions you would like to see us address on the next episode? Let us know in the Shacknew Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola