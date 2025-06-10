This Week in Switch 2 - June 10, 2025 A new Shacknews podcast has appeared. Check out the first episode of a series of conversations about the new Nintendo Switch 2 system.

We are kicking off a new podcast series today with the pilot episode of This Week in Switch 2. Please take a look.

This Week in Switch 2 will allow for all of the Shacknews staff members to share their opinions of the hardware, games, and operating system on a weekly basis. Instead of rushing to get a review-in-progress posted, Shacknews has chosen to take our time with the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as Mario Kart World in the interest of providing useful review content. This Week in Switch 2 will allow all of us to share our latest impressions of the console instead of remaining silent as the review work continues.

Head over to our Shacknews YouTube channel to keep up to date on the latest Switch 2 news and gameplay videos.

Have any questions you would like to see us address on the next episode? Let us know in the Shacknew Chatty comment thread below.