GameStop (GME) reports 68.1 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of June 5, 2025

That was down over one million shares from Q4 2024, and more than five million shares from Q1 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via GameStop
1

This week, GameStop (GME) released its Q1 2025 earnings results, and with it came new reporting of the directly registered shares in circulation through the market. This quarter, GameStop reported that there are 68.1 million directly registered shares as of June 5, 2025.

The company announced its directly registered shares numbers in an SEC 10-Q filing this week. That was where the 68.1 million number appeared. The company outlined the details of its shares as such:

GameStop (GME) stock chart as of June 10, 2025.
GameStop (GME) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.
Source: Google

Those 68.1 million DRS were down from Q4 2025, where 69.5 million shares were reported. It was especially down from one year ago in Q1 2024, when GameStop reported 74.6 million DRS of GME.

The company’s decreasing DRS quarter to quarter and year over year are a notable metric to watch as GameStop continues to be a hot company to watch in the current tech industry. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned to the GameStop topic for more updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

