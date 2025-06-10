GameStop (GME) reports 68.1 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of June 5, 2025 That was down over one million shares from Q4 2024, and more than five million shares from Q1 2024.

This week, GameStop (GME) released its Q1 2025 earnings results, and with it came new reporting of the directly registered shares in circulation through the market. This quarter, GameStop reported that there are 68.1 million directly registered shares as of June 5, 2025.

The company announced its directly registered shares numbers in an SEC 10-Q filing this week. That was where the 68.1 million number appeared. The company outlined the details of its shares as such:

As of June 5, 2025, there were approximately 447,336,306 shares of our Class A common stock outstanding. Of those outstanding shares, approximately 379.2 million were held by Cede & Co on behalf of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (or approximately 85% of our outstanding shares) and approximately 68.1 million shares of our Class A common stock were held by registered holders with our transfer agent (or approximately 15% of our outstanding shares) as of June 5, 2025.

GameStop (GME) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.

Source: Google

Those 68.1 million DRS were down from Q4 2025, where 69.5 million shares were reported. It was especially down from one year ago in Q1 2024, when GameStop reported 74.6 million DRS of GME.

The company’s decreasing DRS quarter to quarter and year over year are a notable metric to watch as GameStop continues to be a hot company to watch in the current tech industry. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned to the GameStop topic for more updates.