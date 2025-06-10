GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 Collectibles revenue grew 54% from prior year The company's toys, collectibles, and other such merchandise did quite a bit better than in Q1 2024.

GameStop released its latest quarterly financial information, and with it came the latest snapshot of health for GME and its shareholders. GameStop missed its revenue expectations for the quarter, but it wasn’t for a lack of sale of its various non-games merchandise. GameStop’s collectibles segment was up 54 percent from Q1 2024 last year.

GameStop (GME) released its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations this week. In the period ending on May 3, 2025, GameStop put up Collectible sales of around $211.5 million. That was up from the $136.8 million put up in the same section in Q1 2024. Collectibles put up more revenue than Software, which came in only at $175.6 million for the quarter.

GameStop (GME) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.

GameStop’s Collectibles section growth has been aided by its expansion into various retro gaming and card game ventures. The group now buys, sells, and grades Pokemon Cards as one of many of its endeavors to expand in-store business. This resulted in the company coming out on top for profits in Q1 2025, but it couldn’t meet revenue expectations.

With GameStop’s Q1 2025 financial results in the book, it will be interesting to see what the company’s leadership have to say later this week when the GME Annual Shareholders Meeting runs. Stay tuned for more news and coverage on the GameStop topic.