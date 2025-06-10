New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 Collectibles revenue grew 54% from prior year

The company's toys, collectibles, and other such merchandise did quite a bit better than in Q1 2024.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via r/pokemoncards
1

GameStop released its latest quarterly financial information, and with it came the latest snapshot of health for GME and its shareholders. GameStop missed its revenue expectations for the quarter, but it wasn’t for a lack of sale of its various non-games merchandise. GameStop’s collectibles segment was up 54 percent from Q1 2024 last year.

GameStop (GME) released its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations this week. In the period ending on May 3, 2025, GameStop put up Collectible sales of around $211.5 million. That was up from the $136.8 million put up in the same section in Q1 2024. Collectibles put up more revenue than Software, which came in only at $175.6 million for the quarter.

GameStop (GME) stock chart
GameStop (GME) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings results.
Source: Google

GameStop’s Collectibles section growth has been aided by its expansion into various retro gaming and card game ventures. The group now buys, sells, and grades Pokemon Cards as one of many of its endeavors to expand in-store business. This resulted in the company coming out on top for profits in Q1 2025, but it couldn’t meet revenue expectations.

With GameStop’s Q1 2025 financial results in the book, it will be interesting to see what the company’s leadership have to say later this week when the GME Annual Shareholders Meeting runs. Stay tuned for more news and coverage on the GameStop topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

