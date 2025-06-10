ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 586 It's been too long since we played a Legend of Zelda game on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re jumping into a brand new playthrough. If you aren’t aware, the Nintendo Switch 2 came out recently and with it, some brand new games. We played Mario Kart World on The Stevetendo Show last night and tonight, we’re diving into the Nintendo Switch 2 Online selection with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Nintendo Classics, as they’re now called, brought the Game Cube to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It’s a small selection now but that library should grow in the future, with the likes of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Sunshine, and more. Nintendo even released a purple Game Cube controller for the Switch Online, similar to what they did for the Nintendo 64 and Super Nintendo having recreated controllers for the online service. I’ll be playing with the Game Cube controller this evening so if anyone has any questions about the controller, I’ll do my best. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for the start of a Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker playthrough.

Don't rock the boat!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The Stevetendo Show schedule is going to look a little different for the foreseeable future with all the Nintendo Switch 2 stuff. Mario Kart World will be there as well as other Nintendo Switch 2 games so buckle up!

I'm looking forward to playing Mario Kart World on the show even more and winning Knockout Tours online. It sounds like winning a Knockout Tour online is going to be tough but we're up for it. I also want to play Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on The Stevetendo Show so stay tuned for those games.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it's on the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch 2 Online service, it could see a starring role in an upcoming Stevetendo episode. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch 2 Online service so stay tuned.