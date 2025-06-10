GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 earnings results beat profit expectations and miss revenue estimates GameStop stock took a steep dive following the release of its latest earnings report.

GameStop (GME) is out with its earnings report for the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year. While the gaming retailer beat on profit expectations, it missed the revenue estimate, and the stock is down significantly as a result.

GameStop published its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The retail company brought in $732.4 million in revenue for the quarter, missing the $750 million expectation. As for EPS, GameStop made $0.17/share against an expectation of $0.08.

GameStop (GME) stock was in freefall after the publishing of its latest earnings report. Shares were valued as low as $28.52 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $30.24.

The Q1 2025 earnings report also revealed that GameStop’s collectibles revenue grew by 54 percent in the quarter. Stick with Shacknews for more finance news in the games business.