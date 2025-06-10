New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 earnings results beat profit expectations and miss revenue estimates

GameStop stock took a steep dive following the release of its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) is out with its earnings report for the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year. While the gaming retailer beat on profit expectations, it missed the revenue estimate, and the stock is down significantly as a result.

GameStop published its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The retail company brought in $732.4 million in revenue for the quarter, missing the $750 million expectation. As for EPS, GameStop made $0.17/share against an expectation of $0.08.

GameStop's stock chart on June 10, 2025.

GameStop (GME) stock was in freefall after the publishing of its latest earnings report. Shares were valued as low as $28.52 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $30.24.

The Q1 2025 earnings report also revealed that GameStop’s collectibles revenue grew by 54 percent in the quarter. Stick with Shacknews for more finance news in the games business.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola