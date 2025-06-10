GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 earnings reaction livestream

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop is out with its first quarter earnings results, and we are live on Twitch reacting to the news.
GameStop (GME) stopped holding earnings calls several years ago, but that won’t stop us from taking a closer look ourselves and seeing what details lie in their financial reports. Tune in as we react to GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings report and the information therein.

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q1 2025 earnings reaction

We’ll be streaming our reaction to GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings report on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET. It will be just after GameStop’s earnings report is published, so come digest the financial news with us!

We’d love to hear your takes on the quarter in the live chat, as well as your thoughts on GameStop overall. We’ll be providing analysis and discussing the company’s upcoming fiscal year. Be sure to visit our GameStop topic page to read about the financial news as it breaks.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

