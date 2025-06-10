New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony's Bend Studio reportedly lays off 30% of staff

The layoffs come after the cancellation of a live-service game earlier this year.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
Earlier this year, Sony cancelled a live-service game that was in development at Bend Studio. Now, the company is laying off workers. Sony is reportedly letting go 40 employees at Bend, representing 30 percent of the company’s staff.

Word of Sony layoffs comes from Bloomeberg’s Jason Schreier. According to the report, Bend Studio was just beginning work on a new title after its previous project, an unannounced live-service game, was cancelled in January.

Deacon from Days Gone looking over a field at the Sun.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Bend Studio’s last game was Day’s Gone, which was released for the PS4 in 2019. The game was remastered for PS5 and PC earlier this year.

The fate of Bend Studio’s next game is unknown. Bend is the latest video game studio to be hit with layoffs in what has been a multi-year trend in the games industry.

