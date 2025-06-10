Unlock the Egg Hunt Suit & Quack? Quack! challenge - Hitman: World of Assassination You only need a couple of minutes to unlock the Egg Hunt Suit in Hitman: World of Assassination.

Players looking to unlock the Egg Hunt Suit in Hitman: World of Assassination are in luck. This suit can be yours in only a few minutes, and it doesn’t require any equipment.

Unlock the Egg Hunt Suit

To unlock the Egg Hunt Suit in Hitman: World of Assassination, players must complete the Quack? Quack! challenge. To do this, load into the Whittleton Creek map via the Another Life mission. Choose the default starting location, any suit you wish, and any gear you desire. You won’t need the gear.

As soon as you spawn in, look to your right and across the street to the Whittleton Creek sign. Beyond that sign is a man serving muffins. Run behind his table and grab all the muffins sitting to his right. There will be seven muffins in total, but you only need six.

Once you have the muffins head back across the street and into the park. Run towards the bridge at the far end of the park, but hook slightly to your right so you are standing on the shore of the river just to the right of the bridge. From here, toss six muffins into the water. You’ll begin to see the Quack? Quack! challenge popping up in the top right corner of the screen. It’ll count up to six, at which point the challenge will complete and you’ll see some yellow rubber ducks rise to the surface of the river and swim around.

You can now back out of the mission and return to the main menu. Head to Career, then Inventory, then Suits. Under the Themed section you will find the Egg Hunt Suit, fully unlocked and ready for you to use.

For more help unlocking all the suits and toys that Agent 47 needs, visit our Hitman: World of Assassination topic and we’ll sort you out in no time.