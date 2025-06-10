Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.2 patch notes stop Libra's stomp spam The Equilibrious Beast will no longer spend fights pouncing on players over and over again.

The nastiest goat in all of FromSoftware games has been made a little less nasty this week, but for pretty good reason. The Equilibrious Beast had a neat trick where it would jump at players and pound the ground with an explosion of fire and madness. However, it would then do it again, and again, and again, until you were dead or it snapped out of the pattern somehow. That won’t happen anymore as Nightreign’s Version 1.01.2 patch notes have dropped, fixing this very situation and more.

Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.2 patch notes

Patch 1.01.2 is now available for #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN.

This update brings bug fixes for Nightlords, weapons, Guardian's Remembrance and more.



Patch notes are available here: https://t.co/IkfCDuVTlX



— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2025

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco dropped Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01.2 and its accompanying patch notes this week. Perhaps the biggest change is the one to Equilibrious Beast, otherwise known as Libra, Creature of Knight. This goat demon tended to do a jumping slam repeatedly until the party was dead. That shouldn’t happen anymore, so the boss fight should be quite a bit more feasible for parties. You can see the rest of the changes just below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect “Add (Magic/Lightning/Holy) to Weapon”, when applied to a Bow, made the Physical attack power higher than expected.

Fixed a bug where some non-direct attacks of specific weapons’ skills would inflict the attribute attack power and status ailment of the weapon.

Fixed a bug where weapons with the “Projectile Damage Drop-Off Reduced” Passive Effect were not included in the loot pool of chests and felled enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would not appear when some conditions were met during the Personal Objective “Find the Demon Merchant in Limveld” of Guardian's Remembrance.

Fixed a bug where Libra, Creature of Night would repeatedly perform some actions.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under some circumstances during the battle against Adel, Baron of Night.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to rescue a player who was near death after being grabbed by Wormface's grab attack.

NOTE: Although this update includes bugfixes, we are aware that similar issues may still occur under some conditions, and we are continuing to work on resolving them.

It's high time Libra cut the shenanigans, but will it make Nightreign a better game? The patch is out now, so find out for yourself