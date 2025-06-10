Mixtape was my game of the show at Summer Game Fest 2025 Play Days

My most anticipated game going into Summer Game Fest Play Days was Mixtape. Developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur, the team behind The Artful Escape, I had high hopes for this nostalgia-fueled, coming-of-age-story. After spending an hour in this world, I didn’t want to leave it.

My demo of Mixtape jumped between a few of the game’s major sequences. The first was the opening, as the three protagonists skate down the street on their way home. I was able to ollie and kick flip as we chatted about friends and our plans for the evening, with the conversation periodically broken so that everyone could shout “car!” We hatched a plan to get some alcohol for the night’s festivities.



At the house, we decided to kick back for a while so as to not raise suspicion by immediately coming and leaving. I explored the bedroom, which was plastered with movie posters, artwork, and polaroid pictures of fond childhood moments. While reminiscing about a first kiss, I played a minigame in which I controlled two intertwining tongues.

We blasted music in the car on our way to the party, and I was able to control our dancing and headbanging with button inputs, stopping for a moment when the cops drove past. I started nodding to the beat myself as I played through the sequence. The party eventually got busted, and we decided to flee via shopping cart. I steered the unwieldy cart through suburban streets, dodging police cars as they pursued us. It all culminated in us reaching the pier and going over the edge.

Mixtape immediately grabbed me with its striking art style, which is only bolstered by the game’s dazzling dreamlike sequences. I only spent an hour with it, but I immediately saw pieces of myself in the trio of protagonists. The weight of emotion that builds as you reach the threshold of adulthood, the way they reflect on fond childhood memories, and the desire to send adolescence off with a proper bang, it all feels so authentic. There are shades of Ferris Bueller, Booksmart, and other iconic teen movies.



What ties it all together is the music. Mixtape’s soundtrack is appropriately littered with 80s and 90s hits, with songs from The Smashing Pumpkins, The Cure, and Joy Division featured. They not only provide an injection of nostalgia, but serve as a narrative throughline for this group of soon-to-be adults.

I am absolutely champing at the bit to play more Mixtape. It's like if John Hughes was the creative director of a Life is Strange game. It sits at the top of the best games I saw at Summer Game Fest 2025.