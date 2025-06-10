New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lars Wingefors to step down as Embracer Group CEO

Eidos and former Square Enix executive Phil Rogers will take Wingefors' place in August 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Pontus Lundahl/TT
1

Lars Wingefors is pretty much synonymous with Embracer Group at this point, but not all for good reason, and it’s likely a big part of why he’s about to step down as CEO of the group. Wingefors is set to be replaced at the head of the company by former Eidos and Square Enix executive Phil Rogers, who will take up the role in August. Wingefors is being proposed for a position as Executive Chair of the Board of Embracer which may go into effect by September.

Embracer Group announced the shift in its leadership in a press release this week, detailing Wingefors’ upcoming exit from the CEO role:

Phil Rogers of Embracer Group
Phil Rogers, former Square Enix and Eidos executive, will take Lars Wingefors' place as CEO of Embracer in August 2025.
Source: Embracer Group

As CEO, Lars Wingefors has been a turbulent force at Embracer Group. He was central in the company’s fast-paced initiative to buy up a wealth of studios. However, he also presided over a major blunder that saw a $2 billion deal slip through Embracer’s hands. That would, in turn, lead to the selling or closure of several major studios, including Volition, Gearbox Software, and Saber Interactive, as well as around 1,400 cut employees in following layoffs.

All of these things considered, it’s interesting that Lars Wingefors is still up for a Board role at Embracer. As the company continues to attempt to sift through its misfortunes and follies, stay tuned as Phil Rogers takes the helm in August 2025.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

