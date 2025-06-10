Lars Wingefors to step down as Embracer Group CEO Eidos and former Square Enix executive Phil Rogers will take Wingefors' place in August 2025.

Lars Wingefors is pretty much synonymous with Embracer Group at this point, but not all for good reason, and it’s likely a big part of why he’s about to step down as CEO of the group. Wingefors is set to be replaced at the head of the company by former Eidos and Square Enix executive Phil Rogers, who will take up the role in August. Wingefors is being proposed for a position as Executive Chair of the Board of Embracer which may go into effect by September.

Embracer Group announced the shift in its leadership in a press release this week, detailing Wingefors’ upcoming exit from the CEO role:

The appointment of Phil Rogers, currently Deputy CEO of Embracer and CEO of the operative group Crystal Dynamics – Eidos, will become effective as of 1 August 2025. Lars Wingefors AB has proposed to the Nomination Committee that Lars Wingefors is proposed to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board at the AGM. Wingefors will not be part of the Executive Management Team as of 1 August 2025 and remain in his role as ordinary Board Member until the AGM.

Source: Embracer Group

As CEO, Lars Wingefors has been a turbulent force at Embracer Group. He was central in the company’s fast-paced initiative to buy up a wealth of studios. However, he also presided over a major blunder that saw a $2 billion deal slip through Embracer’s hands. That would, in turn, lead to the selling or closure of several major studios, including Volition, Gearbox Software, and Saber Interactive, as well as around 1,400 cut employees in following layoffs.

All of these things considered, it’s interesting that Lars Wingefors is still up for a Board role at Embracer. As the company continues to attempt to sift through its misfortunes and follies, stay tuned as Phil Rogers takes the helm in August 2025.