Street Fighter 6's Switch 2 debut is shockingly good; just get a better controller

When I loaded Street Fighter 6 up on the Switch 2, I had my expectations. I’ve spent years at this point as a fighting game fan watching lesser versions of good games get ported to the original Nintendo Switch, so it painted my biases a bit when I got here. So color me shocked when, in the early days of the Switch 2, we’re looking at a port of Street Fighter 6 that has all of the characters up to Elena, performs just the PC or PS5 versions, has the same online netcode, and features crossplay with the other versions? No more bad, half-functioning ports with missing features. This is the real deal, even if the Joy-Con still leaves something to be desired in inputs.

Putting it through The Lab

If you missed it last week, I played Street Fighter 6 and Soulcalibur 2 on the Shacknews Twitch channel. My goal was to see if I could run into training with my mains, complete combo challenges, and eventually run it as I do on any other platform. I had taken a few months off from Street Fighter 6 to focus on other fighters, so I was a little rusty, but after a few moments, I was able to get both Terry Bogard and Marisa up to their Expert combo trials. Then I was able to take Marisa and put my practice to work on a successful Arcade run on the hardest difficulty. Finally, I was able to go into an online ranked match and go 3 wins for 3 losses against Platinum players.

The performance here is flawless. Street Fighter 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 looks and feels the same as it does on other platforms. There were no framerate drops. The game didn’t glitch or look lesser than its other platform counterparts. It was simply Street Fighter 6, the way I’ve already experienced it. And I can’t stress enough once again that every bit of content is here, all the way up to Elena, so we’re not dealing with a version that’s behind the rest either.



Source: Capcom

I was shocked at how easily I could adapt to the Switch 2 version of the game. Not only does it speak to Capcom’s dedication to making this version truly available on every possible platform, but it also speaks to the Nintendo Switch 2’s ability to handle it, and with the Switch 2 having an Ethernet port built-in, the connection to other players through my fights was crisp and clean all the way through.

The only caveat I have to all of this is you might want to get a better controller than the Joy-Con. Even as a pair on the connectable grip, their button placements are a little annoying to manage on a six-button fighter. I could never really nail down what I liked between the left joystick and the d-pad for movement. The disjointed d-pad is a bit hard on quarter-circle inputs and the stick isn’t as tight as I’d like. However, the big issue for me was that on the right side, the right stick is a bit too close to the buttons. Anytime I wanted to use the B button, I often nudged the stick in the process, which would throw off my input unless I had my thumbs torqued over the face buttons in an awkward manner.



Source: Capcom

It's not like I couldn’t play on the Joy-Con. Ultimately, one of the online Ranked Matches I had resulted in a Level 3 combo finish for a Perfect. That other player has to hold a Perfect L from a Switch 2 player and that gives a weird satisfaction. I just think I, and other players, would probably find more value in a different gamepad like a Pro Controller or maybe a stick. I hope we get more options for the Switch 2 with fighting games in mind, because the Joy-Con is a slight challenge here, even if is ultimately does what you need it to do.

One more platform for the Golden Era

We are truly in a blessed era of fighting games, in which there are currently active Street Fighter, Tekken, Guilty Gear, and Fatal Fury games running. There are plenty of more good fighters beyond that and even more on the way from universes like Marvel and Invincible. Street Fighter 6 is a grand example of what the Switch 2 is capable of doing. If you’re like me and have been shying away from Nintendo when it came to the genre because of how familiar we’ve been with the lower quality of fighting games on the platform, it’s time to reconsider. Just make sure you’re ready to deal with a difficult standard pad unless you spring for either the Pro Controller or a third-party option.

These impressions are based on a digital Nintendo Switch 2 copy of the game offered by the publisher. Street Fighter 6 Year 1-2 Fighters Edition is available on the Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.