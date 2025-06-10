Upcoming new characters - Marvel Rivals All the heroes we know are coming to Marvel Rivals.

The list of Marvel Rivals' upcoming characters is surprisingly robust, thanks to some pre-launch datamining that revealed NetEase's plans. Granted, they don't actually say when a character or their associated map might release, but you can still get a strong idea of what's to come.

Below, we've listed all the upcoming Marvel Rivals characters we know about, with some extra detail on those who have a higher chance of debuting soon.

Blade

Season 1's emphasis on Dracula made some folks think Blade was surely coming to Marvel Rivals soon. After all, his origin was tied to The Tomb of Dracula, and he started life as a human immune to vampire bites. He was part of Season 1's new map as a captive of Dracula and was freed in Season 2, and he's even in Spider-Man's lore log. Recent developments in Marvel Rivals Season 2 seem to point to Knull playing a more prominent role in Season 3, which would involve other heroes apart from Blade.

Blade is definitely getting added to the game, though. He appeared in a pre-launch datamine that also found plans for Emma Frost, Ultron, The Thing, and the rest of the Fantastic Four, so it seems like a reliable one.

Jean Grey – Phoenix

Phoenix Force's conflict with Knull and Jean Grey's role in defeating the supervillain make her a fairly strong possibility for being one of Marvel Rivals Season 3's new heroes. Jean is an Omega-class mutant who sacrificed herself during a battle against Mastermind and rose from the dead, hence her superhero name – a convenient rebirth for someone who started life as Marvel Girl before creative differences on the team forced a rebirth. She also married Cyclops, though there's no indication he's planned for Rivals anytime soon. Jean played a prominent role in the Dark Phoenix Saga and specializes in telekinesis.

Captain Marvel

The logic behind Captain Marvel's supposedly imminent arrival is a bit tenuous, as it seems she'll debut alongside a new Klyntar map. Captain Marvel in all their variations have had little to do with the Symbiote Planet since the character's first iteration, Mar-Vell, appeared in the 1960s. However, in-game files seem to suggest a conflict with the Kree that Captain Marvel-slash-Carol Danvers becomes embroiled in.

Other upcoming Marvel Rivals characters

These are the other characters found in Rivals' pre-launch datamine, slated to join at some point after Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Angela

M.O.D.O.K.

Deadpool

Valkyrie

Hit-Monkey

The Hood

For more Marvel Rivals help, check out our picks for the best Duelists and best healers to give your team a fighting chance.