Directive 8020 is a perfect fit for Supermassive's formula

The Dark Pictures Anthology series is back from hiatus with Directive 8020, a sci-fi horror game that finds a crew of humans fall prey to a shapeshifting alien. I played a section of the game at Summer Game Fest Play Days, and walked away intrigued by how the premise of Directive 8020 cleverly complements the design philosophy of Supermassive Games.

The first segment of Directive 8020 that I got to play was set on the Cassiopeia colony ship, one of the game’s primary locations. This section was preceded by a cinematic set several years in the past featuring a character played by Lashana Lynch. Now, I was controlling a different character, sneaking through the lower level of the ship in an effort to get past a large alien creature with multiple faces and massive limbs.

I had a scanner that I could use to highlight the alien’s location as well as other notable objects in the area. After several minutes of crouching around corners and waiting for it to pass me, I was able to sprint towards a ladder and finish the sequence. Keeping with the evolution of the Dark Pictures series, I was able to fully manipulate the camera as I navigated the area.



Source: Supermassive Games

The next sequence is what really piqued my interest. One of the ship’s crew members was being kept in a cell under suspicion that he’s actually the shapeshifting alien. Things escalated and he began pounding on the glass, creating cracks as he tried to break out of containment. Playing as another character, I had to make the quick decision to shoot him or let him break out. Out of an abundance of caution, I placed a hot one right between his eyes, and he dropped dead. There was an extended pause as I waited to see if he would start convulsing, foaming at the mouth, or anything else that would signal he was indeed an alien, but no. This was a colleague and friend that I’d just killed, and the rest of the crew was distraught.

This is what excites me the most about Directive 8020. Branching pathways and alternate endings are why we play games developed by Supermassive. The concept of characters’ fates being in your hands, and the butterfly effect of it all make every decision feel important and weighted. Of course, it’s usually hard to know the actual consequence of a single decision until it plays out, and Until Dawn and The Quarry had their fair share of subversive sequences. Now, Directive 8020 is adding another layer to the moral puzzle. It’s essentially John Carpenter’s The Thing, in space. Not only do you have to consider the individual motives and storylines of each character when making decisions, but you now have to weigh the odds that they’re even who they say they are. It creates a sense of paranoia that’ll be impossible to ignore at every single fork in the road.



Source: Supermassive Games

Directive 8020 will launch on October 2, just in time for spooky season. As a longtime fan of Supermassive Games, I’m excited to see how it all unfolds. If you’re excited about this year’s slate of upcoming games, you should read more about what we played at Summer Game Fest 2025.