How to recalibrate your Nintendo Switch 2 battery display If you are having trouble with your display for the Nintendo Switch 2 batter, a recalibration might solve the problem for you.

If you suspect that something is amiss with the battery display on your Nintendo Switch 2, there is a solution. Issues could include not showing that the unit is charging, despite being plugged in, or reading as empty, despite still being powered on. If you need to recalibrate the battery display, this is how to do it.

How to fix battery display errors on Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Nintendo

Before you begin, you will need your Nintendo Switch 2 console, your Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter (model NGN-01), and internet access. Once you have all those, complete the following steps:

First, make sure you are, in fact, using the correct AC adapter. This must be the NGN-01. The HAC-002 from the original switch can power charge your Switch 2 when directly plugged in but cannot charge the Switch 2 when docked.

Update your Switch 2 to the latest system update. If you need to complete an update, go to System Settings on the Home screen, the System, and System Update.

When that is done, power off your console. To do this, hold the power button for three seconds, then select Power Options, then Power Off. Do not put the console in Sleep Mode.

When powered off, hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, then press the power button once to turn the console back on.

Keep holding down the volume buttons until the Recovery Mode menu appears.

According to Nintendo, navigating to that menu will reset the battery level meter.

Once again, power off the console, then power it back on again normally.

If the issue persists, and you feel you have made multiple correct attempts to resolve it, Nintendo advises that you may need to start a repair process for the console. You can do so via the Nintendo Repair Center.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.