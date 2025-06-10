New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to recalibrate your Nintendo Switch 2 battery display

If you are having trouble with your display for the Nintendo Switch 2 batter, a recalibration might solve the problem for you.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
If you suspect that something is amiss with the battery display on your Nintendo Switch 2, there is a solution. Issues could include not showing that the unit is charging, despite being plugged in, or reading as empty, despite still being powered on. If you need to recalibrate the battery display, this is how to do it.

How to fix battery display errors on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy Cons
Source: Nintendo

Before you begin, you will need your Nintendo Switch 2 console, your Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter (model NGN-01), and internet access. Once you have all those, complete the following steps:

  • First, make sure you are, in fact, using the correct AC adapter. This must be the NGN-01. The HAC-002 from the original switch can power charge your Switch 2 when directly plugged in but cannot charge the Switch 2 when docked.
  • Update your Switch 2 to the latest system update. If you need to complete an update, go to System Settings on the Home screen, the System, and System Update. 
  • When that is done, power off your console. To do this, hold the power button for three seconds, then select Power Options, then Power Off. Do not put the console in Sleep Mode.
  • When powered off, hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, then press the power button once to turn the console back on.
  • Keep holding down the volume buttons until the Recovery Mode menu appears. 
  • According to Nintendo, navigating to that menu will reset the battery level meter.
  • Once again, power off the console, then power it back on again normally.

If the issue persists, and you feel you have made multiple correct attempts to resolve it, Nintendo advises that you may need to start a repair process for the console. You can do so via the Nintendo Repair Center.

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

