Splatoon Raiders announced for Switch 2

The first Splatoon spin-off follows a mechanic on an adventure with Deep Cut.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo has announced that the first spin-off of the Splatoon franchise is currently in development. It’s called Splatoon Raiders and follows a group on an expedition to a mysterious island. Splatoon Raiders will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game.

Splatoon Raiders was announced in a video posted on the Nintendo Today app, which was later shared on X. In the trailer, we see a new protagonist traveling via helicopter with Frye, Shiver, and Big Man, the trio also known as Deep Cut. They’re following a map to a location called the Spirhalite Islands.

The protagonist in Splatoon Raiders is described as “an expert mechanic with a mysterious background.” The trailer features a glimpse at gameplay as the characters explore tropical island environments.

Splatoon Raiders is confirmed to be a Switch 2 exclusive, but no release window has been shared. Nintendo also announced that Splatoon 3 will receive a free update this week that adds new content and improves performance on Switch 2.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

