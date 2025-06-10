Invincible VS is Dragon Ball FighterZ tag fighting mixed with Mortal Kombat-level gore

Over the past few years, Robert Kirkman's Invincible captivated comic book fans with its mature take on superhero adaptations. It hasn't held back in the violence department, unafraid to bombard viewers with gallons of blood and fragile human bodies going squish. A video game take on this series would almost certainly have to deliver the same kind of treatment and Skybound Entertainment appears to be aware of that. Invincible VS is Skybound's first attempt at making a fighting game based on the label's acclaimed comic franchise and successful Prime Video animated series. Prior to the game's public reveal, Shacknews had a chance to try it out.

First unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase, Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag fighter in the vein of Dragon Ball FighterZ and shares more in common with the Bandai Namco/Arc System Works collaboration than one might expect. The commonalities are on display almost immediately, as every round begins with the active fighters from both teams meeting in the middle with an epic clash, very similar to what DBFZ does. This will also happen each time a character is eliminated, as the fight will resume with the remaining characters flying at each other and a booming clash separating them to start the next round.



Source: Skybound Games

Matches will take place in either Destruction Arenas (filled with environments that react or explode based on how fights unfold) or Destination Arenas, which feature potential stage transitions. There was one particular instance where a fight started out in a part of the city, but a transition took things over to the Himalayas, taking a cue from the animated series. Stage transitions are most often done through Super or Ultimate moves, though a Snapback (the act of temporarily punching a character out of play and forcing in a partner, for those unversed in fighters) while an opponent is in a crumple state can also shift the stage once per match. The game is expected to have eight arenas total with different day and nighttime variants.

To create a tag fighter in the vein of DBFZ and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will take a talented development team and it appears that Skybound has put one together. Earlier this week, the publisher revealed its first in-house developer Quarter Up. Before going hands-on with the game, members of the development team showed off a quick demo of the game in action while also discussing utilizing some of the lessons learned through their collective experience.

Mechanically, Invincible VS is a simple game to grasp. There's a light, medium, and heavy attack button with the fourth face button devoted to special moves. Special moves are executed with a button press and a directional input, similar to the Smash Bros. series. Crouching heavy attacks will launch opponents into the air setting the table for long air combo strings. Double-tapping a directional button will queue up a dash to close distances quickly, though there's also a dedicated dash button available. If the opponent goes on the offensive, the medium and heavy buttons will perform a counter tag at the cost of Heroic Boost meter.

While Invincible VS has the various complexities of most tag fighters, novices can hold their own by hitting the light attack button in rhythm for a user-friendly auto combo. The auto combo can throw in Super and Ultimate moves if the player has enough meter. It can even bring in partners if an auto combo is executed while holding the tag button. It was in learning about the implementation of the auto combo that Quarter Up's pedigree started to become clearer. The studio is comprised of many fighting game veterans, including several former devs from Double Helix, the original makers of 2013's Killer Instinct.

Individual characters will be recognizable for anybody who has watched Invincible on Prime Video or read Skybound's comics. They'll have different ways to express themselves, whether it's through their unique Super and Ultimate moves or distinct mechanics like Atom Eve's hover ability. However, what will make Invincible VS' characters as a whole stand out the most is how they look over the course of battle. Gore is obviously a big part of what makes Invincible what it is, but what makes Invincible VS interesting is that gore will pile up over the course of a fight. Whether fighting as Mark, Eve, Bulletproof, or Thula (the only four playable characters during this session, though more characters are obviously expected), blood would start to show up on their fists, their costumes, and on the stage as fights went on. It's a novel new take on gore in fighting games and it's a wonder that more seasoned fighters (not mentioning any names, Mortal Kombat) haven't taken this approach.

There's a lot of time for Quarter Up to cook before Invincible VS flies onto the scene. Between this and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, 2026 is rapidly looking like the year of the tag fighter and those fans who may feel like Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dragon Ball FighterZ have gotten long in the tooth have a lot to be excited about. As soon as it's ready, look for Invincible VS to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This game is based on an early PC demo played on-site at the Skybound Games offices in Los Angeles, CA. The final product is subject to change.