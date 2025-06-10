Sleep Awake is a mind-blowing visual assault from Blumhouse Games' new dynamic duo

Picture a psychedelic mind blast. It's a sheer assault of the visual sense. It's a series of provocative visions that are meant to stimulate, fascinate, and also horrify. It sets the stage for a type of horror game that one may not have expected from Spec Ops: The Line director Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck, who lead the developer studio collectively known as Eyes Out. However, the upcoming Sleep Awake does fit the Blumhouse brand like a glove.

A year after the label was founded, Blumhouse Games went to Summer Game Fest last June with a handful of horror projects to announce. Sleep Awake was among them, described as a first-person horror narrative experience that straddles the line between sleep and death. It was the first project from the Eyes Out label, which Davis and Finck formed back in 2021. To learn more, Shacknews headed down to Blumhouse Games' Los Angeles offices prior to this year's SGF event and sat down with Davis and Finck to play through an early demo.



Source: Blumhouse Games

After an opening that can be best described as a borderline-hallucinogenic trip of the visual senses, Sleep Awake takes players 100 years into a nightmarish future where those who fall asleep are at risk of imminent death. All that remains of humanity is a lone city called The Crush, where a force known as The Hush has washed over it and preying on anybody who dares to dream. Because of that, the remaining humans must fight to stay awake.

The main character is Katja and players meet her in her safehouse, where she collects ingredients to create concoctions meant to keep her awake. Unfortunately, it isn't long before her body betrays her and she drifts off. After knocking out, Katja emerges in the horrifying dreamscape of The Swell, where she must follow a path of markers that were set in a previous dream to escape safely back to reality. The psychedelic imagery from The Swell is tough to describe, like a mixture of something out of a psychological horror trip and a trippy album cover, the latter of which co-creative director Finck is clearly familiar with from his other line of work. There's a desert where an almost-infinite train is departing on no tracks. There's a greenhouse floating in the sky with only a ladder along the side propping it up, where Katja must find a light that will move her one step closer to waking up. At one point, she even sees her own body in the real world and she can only helplessly scream at herself from her dream state to wake up before it's too late.

As one might imagine, extreme sleep deprivation has driven much of humanity's remaining numbers mad. It's led to the formation of death cults who have been driven to insanity and the rise of a fascist police force known as The Ministry that patrols The Swell. As players explore more of The Swell, they'll find leftover pieces of lore in the form of letters and recordings that tell the stories of those lost. They'll also find the unsettling physical remnants of The Hush's victims. The humans killed in their sleep by The Hush have their corporeal forms completely evaporated. They only leave behind a shadowy flat 2D husk imprinted at the spot where they knocked out, like something out of a Doctor Who episode.

While there was a brief stealth sequence in my short time with the game, Sleep Awake is mainly about exploration and getting around the realms of The Crush and The Swell. It's a walking simulator at heart, but one that promises to provide an adrenaline rush with its mind-blowing imagery. There's much more to learn about this fascinating world that Davis and Finck have put together, so we'll be keeping an eye on Sleep Awake. It's set to release on PC in 2026.

This preview is based on an early demo played on-site at Blumhouse Games' headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. The final product is subject to change.