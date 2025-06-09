New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SAG-AFTRA and video game employers have reached a tentative agreement

The agreement is in regards to an interactive media contract with the national board set to review it.
Sam Chandler
1

A tentative agreement has been made between the Screen Actors Guild-AFTRA and several companies in the video game industry. The terms of a strike suspension agreement is anticipated to be finalized with employers soon. Until this happens, the members will remain on strike.

In a press release, SAG-AFTRA announced that it had reached a tentative agreement between itself and the signatory video game companies. These companies include Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, EA, Epic Games, Formosa, Insomniac, Take 2, and WB Games. The details have yet to be released.

A statement from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher that reads: Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world’s most lucrative industries. Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal. The needle has been moved forward and we are much better off than before. As soon as this is ratified we roll up our sleeves and begin to plan the next negotiation. Every contract is a work in progress and progress is the name of the game.

Source: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA was able to confirm that the members will be remaining on strike until the agreement has been reached. The strike has been on-going since July 2024, with more than 98 percent of members voting to authorize the strike.

National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland offered the following statement:

Everyone at SAG-AFTRA is immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by video game performers and the dedication of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee throughout these many months of the video game strike. Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary A.I. guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the A.I. age, alongside other important gains. Thank you, Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Chair Sarah Elmaleh and Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez for your hard work and advocacy in pursuit of this contract.

It’s been a long road for SAG-AFTRA and its members. What began in July 2024 has almost endured a full year with plenty of ups and downs. The related parties resumed contract negotiations in October last year, but little seems to have come of that until now. Even then, the guild filed an unfair labor practice just three weeks ago regarding the Darth Vader AI company.

More work needs to be done to protect the rights of workers, and this tentative agreement is the first step to realizing this. Keep an eye on our Unionization page for more information on SAG-AFTRA and other unions in the industry.

