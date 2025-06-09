Evening Reading - June 9, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario Kart World interactive map - Shackmaps
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds feels different enough to stand out from Mario Kart World
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance shines with its graceful platforming
- Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School adds more campus life to the escape room formula
- First Break Labs hits Steam Next Fest running with three indie demos
- Baby Steps is a bizarre hike through surreal nonsense
- Abyssus feels like modern Doom meets Hades
- Deadpool VR is a perfect fit for the Merc with a Mouth
- Possessor(s) is a demonic Metroidvania with Smash Bros. combat
- Nintendo delays The Legend of Zelda movie to May 2027
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A new rule? Incredible.
Another classic reaction video
Does Bungie need saving?
Steam Next Fest is on with plenty of demos to try
GMTK always has the best tips.
Welcome to N64 corner
The history of the Nintendo 64 is awesome.
Plenty of Bomberman 64 places feel comfy to me
What a great era of gaming.
Banjo-Tooie mysteries!
Did you know of these?
Surviving in The Sims 2 Castaway
These Sims spinoff games were so weird and wonderful.
An old one, but a good one
Alex is an unbelievable climber.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)! Take a look at our Mario Kart World interactive map over on Shackmaps too.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 9, 2025