How to rail grind - Mario Kart World Take shortcuts through courses and find collectibles in Free Roam by grinding rails in Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World lets players grind rails, wires, and other thin bits of the environment. Getting on to these rails to start grinding can sometimes be easy, but other times the method to get on it is tough. If you’ve found a rail and you’re not sure how to grind it, let us help you.

Chasing Peach Medallions? Check out our Mario Kart World interactive map on Shackmaps to help find all collectibles.

How to rail grind

Some rails have a small incline on-ramp to assist with grinding. No button presses needed, just drive directly at it to start grinding!

Drive directly at a rail to start grinding along it Mario Kart World. It is important to drive at the rail in the direction the rail is going, if you do this, your kart will automatically stick to the rail and begin grinding. Keep holding the accelerate button to maintain your momentum. You can also fall directly onto a rail to start grinding.

Did you miss the on-ramp or does the rail not have one? Then use a Charge Jump to hop to a rail to begin the grind.

If the rail does not have a small on-ramp from the ground onto the rail (or if you can’t drop onto it), you will need to perform a Charge Jump to hop to it. This is also useful if you miss the on-ramp and are driving beside the rail.

Without moving the left stick, hold the A button and then hold the R button to “crouch” down, which begins charging a jump. Release the R button to perform a jump. You can press the left stick in a direction before releasing the R button to jump in that direction. The longer you hold R, the bigger the Charge Jump.

Rail grinding in Mario Kart Tour is a valuable movement option when racing or free roaming. Remember there are two ways to start a rail grind: driving onto the rail or using a Charge Jump to hop onto one where it either doesn’t have an on-ramp or you’ve missed it. There are a lot of rails to grind out there, so start looking for new opportunities! Rail grind over to our Mario Kart World page for additional help with other movement options.