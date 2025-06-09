New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to rail grind - Mario Kart World

Take shortcuts through courses and find collectibles in Free Roam by grinding rails in Mario Kart World.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Mario Kart World lets players grind rails, wires, and other thin bits of the environment. Getting on to these rails to start grinding can sometimes be easy, but other times the method to get on it is tough. If you’ve found a rail and you’re not sure how to grind it, let us help you.

Chasing Peach Medallions? Check out our Mario Kart World interactive map on Shackmaps to help find all collectibles.

How to rail grind

Mario approaches a rail that has an easy on-ramp for grinding
Some rails have a small incline on-ramp to assist with grinding. No button presses needed, just drive directly at it to start grinding!
Source: Shacknews

Drive directly at a rail to start grinding along it Mario Kart World. It is important to drive at the rail in the direction the rail is going, if you do this, your kart will automatically stick to the rail and begin grinding. Keep holding the accelerate button to maintain your momentum. You can also fall directly onto a rail to start grinding.

Mario performs a Charge Jump to hop to a rail to grind it
Did you miss the on-ramp or does the rail not have one? Then use a Charge Jump to hop to a rail to begin the grind.
Source: Shacknews

If the rail does not have a small on-ramp from the ground onto the rail (or if you can’t drop onto it), you will need to perform a Charge Jump to hop to it. This is also useful if you miss the on-ramp and are driving beside the rail.

Without moving the left stick, hold the A button and then hold the R button to “crouch” down, which begins charging a jump. Release the R button to perform a jump. You can press the left stick in a direction before releasing the R button to jump in that direction. The longer you hold R, the bigger the Charge Jump.

Rail grinding in Mario Kart Tour is a valuable movement option when racing or free roaming. Remember there are two ways to start a rail grind: driving onto the rail or using a Charge Jump to hop onto one where it either doesn’t have an on-ramp or you’ve missed it. There are a lot of rails to grind out there, so start looking for new opportunities! Rail grind over to our Mario Kart World page for additional help with other movement options.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola