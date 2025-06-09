New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Veterans of Mario Kart games no doubt have some tricks up their sleeves, but there are new controls and buttons to learn for Mario Kart World. Nintendo’s next smash hit racer features some new movement options, boosts, and item usage. If you want to maintain your position during a race, you absolutely need to know the new controls.

Mario Kart World controls & button layout

Most of the Mario Kart World controls are what you would expect from Nintendo’s flagship racer. However, there are some new additions worth learning. Some of these inputs can be found in-game in the manual but others need to be learned through trial and error – unless you check out the following table!

Mario Kart World controls
Action Input
Steer Left Stick
Accelerate A
Boost Hold A during race countdown
Brake B
Hop R
Drift R + Left Stick
Mini-Turbo Drift and then release R after sparks appear under tires
Jump Boost R after jumping off a ramp
Spin Turn Hold A + B and turn left or right with Left Stick
Charge Jump Hold A and then R, release when sparks appear (Press the Left Stick left or right to jump left or right)
Rail Ride Drive into or Charge Jump at rails
Wall Ride Jump Boost or Charge Jump into walls
Rewind D-pad down
Look backwards X
Open Map Y
Camera Right Stick
Use Item L
Throw Item sideways Right Stick + L

Those are the controls and button inputs for Mario Kart World. Be sure to read over our Mario Kart World page for deeper dives into some of the movement tech and strategies you can implement to win races.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

