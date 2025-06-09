Mario Kart World controls & button layout Become the best racer in the game by learning the controls and button layout of Mario Kart World.

Veterans of Mario Kart games no doubt have some tricks up their sleeves, but there are new controls and buttons to learn for Mario Kart World. Nintendo’s next smash hit racer features some new movement options, boosts, and item usage. If you want to maintain your position during a race, you absolutely need to know the new controls.

Read our Mario Kart World interactive map on Shackmaps to find all the Peach Medallions, P Switches, and ? Panels!

Mario Kart World controls & button layout

Most of the Mario Kart World controls are what you would expect from Nintendo’s flagship racer. However, there are some new additions worth learning. Some of these inputs can be found in-game in the manual but others need to be learned through trial and error – unless you check out the following table!

Click the image to go directly to the Mario Kart World map on Shackmaps.

Mario Kart World controls Action Input Steer Left Stick Accelerate A Boost Hold A during race countdown Brake B Hop R Drift R + Left Stick Mini-Turbo Drift and then release R after sparks appear under tires Jump Boost R after jumping off a ramp Spin Turn Hold A + B and turn left or right with Left Stick Charge Jump Hold A and then R, release when sparks appear (Press the Left Stick left or right to jump left or right) Rail Ride Drive into or Charge Jump at rails Wall Ride Jump Boost or Charge Jump into walls Rewind D-pad down Look backwards X Open Map Y Camera Right Stick Use Item L Throw Item sideways Right Stick + L

Those are the controls and button inputs for Mario Kart World. Be sure to read over our Mario Kart World page for deeper dives into some of the movement tech and strategies you can implement to win races.