ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 585 Time for some Mario Kart World on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re finally jumping onto the Nintendo Switch 2 and there is no better game to start the next era of Nintendo gaming with than Mario Kart World. I was lucky enough to play Mario Kart World early at a Nintendo event and I loved my time with the game there. I haven’t played as much of the game as I would have liked but that changes tonight. This is just the beginning of Nintendo Switch 2 coverage on The Stevetendo Show. We’ll have more than just Mario Kart World on the show. I’ll be showing off all kinds of Nintendo Switch 2 games as well as games that will run better on the Nintendo Switch 2 like Pokemon Violet, Fantasy Life, and so much more. There will also be Nintendo Game Cube games on The Stevetendo Show, complete with a Nintendo Game Cube Switch 2 controller. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for the start of our Nintendo Switch 2 bonanza with Mario Kart World.

So many drivers but no Chain Chomp.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The Stevetendo Show schedule is going to look a little different for the foreseeable future. Don't worry though as Super Mario RPG will return to the lineup eventually. Those of you who love my voice acting will just have to wait a little bit. It's all Nintendo Switch 2 for now folks so get ready for all kinds of playthroughs like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Wind Waker on Game Cube, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, and more!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it's on the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch 2 Online service, it could see a starring role in an upcoming Stevetendo episode. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch 2 Online service so stay tuned. Maybe we'll get lucky someday and see Rad Racer get added to the Nintendo Switch 2 Online service. I guess I'll just wait for Pokemon XD or Colosseum instead.