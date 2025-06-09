All ranked rewards in Season 2.5 - Marvel Rivals Here's what you get for rising through the ranks.

Marvel Rivals' ranked rewards are your "job well done" for progressing through Rivals' competitive mode and outperforming thousands of other players. Ranked rewards almost always include a special skin for that season's new hero, a costume you can't get anywhere else, and you can also earn some nametag decorations that show off just how well you did.

This guide explains what the current Marvel Rivals ranked rewards are and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals ranked rewards for Season 2.5

Season 2.5 is here, with Ultron taking center stage, and that means the shiny new ranked reward for the mid-season update is an Ultron skin. Specifically, it's the Golden Ultron skin, which gives the healer 'bot a swanky makeover with gold plating and swaps his red lights for blue.

To get the ranked mode skin reward, you need to reach Gold 3. If you reached gold in the previous season, you only need to play 10 ranked matches to land back in Gold 3.

As a reminder, Marvel Rivals' ranks are structured like this:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Grandmaster

Celestial

Eternity

One Above All

Each tier starts at rank three, so Bronze 3, for example, and progresses through rank one. Gaining a new rank once you hit rank one sends you to the next category, so if you're Silver 1 and gain a rank, you'll land in Gold 3.

One Above All is for the season's top 500 players and isn't technically a rank like the others.

The season's other ranked rewards are:

Gransmaster Crest of Honor (reach Grandmaster 3)

Celestial Crest of Honor (reach Celestial 3)

Eternity & One Above All Crest of Honor (reach Eternity)

Top 500 Crest of Honor (land in the top 500)

These crests are decorations for your name badge. There are no other character skins offered as rank rewards yet.

For more Marvel Rivals help, check out our picks for the best Duelists and best Strategists to give your team a fighting chance.