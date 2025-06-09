New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple visionOS 26 to add PS VR2 Controller support

The PS VR2's Sense controllers will work with Apple's Vision Pro VR headset when visionOS 26 launches in late 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
1

During Apple’s WWDC 2025, the company had a lot of details to share on refreshes coming to the operating systems of most of its flagship products, but the Vision Pro VR headset wasn’t left out. VisionOS 26 was announced, and it’s getting a wealth of various updates. However, one of the biggest things at the heart of the update is PS VR2 Sense Controller support.

Apple revealed the details of visionOS 26 during the WWDC 2025 Keynote Presentation this week. It was there that Apple showed off a few peripherals that will be supported on its Vision Pro headset. One such peripheral shown was the PS VR2 Sense controllers, which will become available as an interface tool for the Vision Pro this year.

Apple’s Vision Pro was a big release for the company in 2024, though whether the device sold well is a different story. Nonetheless, Apple continues to support it with new updates and features to make it the best VR experience it can be.

Given that Apple Vision Pro launched on the idea that it was good enough not to need peripherals, it’s an interesting shift for Nintendo to now support devices like the PS VR2 Sense controllers. The visionOS 26 update will launch later this year, so stay tuned to the Apple topic for more updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

