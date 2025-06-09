What is the start date of the next Marvel Rivals season? When the next Marvel Rivals season starts and what to expect from it.

The next Marvel Rivals season brings with it two new heroes and at least one fresh map, and if leaks are accurate, the new Rivals characters are some long-requested fan favorites. There's no way to know for sure until NetEase announces it, of course, but if the in-game comics are anything to go by, we might be seeing Captain Marvel and Phoenix showing up sooner rather than later.

Below, we explain when the next Marvel Rivals season starts and what to expect from it.

When is the next Marvel Rivals Season release date?

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is slated for launch on July 11, 2025, following the end of Season 2.5, when NetEase continued the gala events and added Ultron as a new Strategist. NetEase is shortening each season beginning with Marvel Rivals Season 3, so instead of the usual three months, it'll last for two. As always, the season is split into two halves, with an initial round of hero nerfs and buffs at the season's start and a second set when Marvel Rivals 3.5 goes live sometime around August 11, 2025.

What's new in Marvel Rivals Season 3?

NetEase hasn't made any official announcements about Rivals Season 3, but the studio has said that each season will introduce two heroes and two new maps – one hero and map at the start of the season and another when the mid-season update goes live. Current leaks and suppositions based on the in-game comic series point to Knull playing a role in an upcoming story segment. Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, is more involved in Knull's storyline than the previously-rumored Blade, so she seems like a strong bet for Rivals Season 3.

Klyntar is also rumored to play a role in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5, which is causing some speculation that Captain Marvel is the season's second new hero.

NetEase will undoubtedly include more events and limited-time modes as well, though whether they're on par with Rivals Season 2.5's matrix event is yet to be seen. Marvel Rivals' swimsuit skins are meant to debut sometime during the summer, so we may see those show up during the season as well.

For more Marvel Rivals help, check out our picks for the best Duelists and best healers to give your team a fighting chance.