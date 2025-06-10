Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour review: It should have been a pack-in

In case I didn’t make myself perfectly clear in the title and subheading of this review, let me do so now: Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour should have been a pack-in title. It would have been perfect. Much like Wii Sports, Welcome Tour’s minigames, while not as fun as boxing or tennis, do a more than serviceable job of gamifying its native console’s functionalities. Despite that, $10 (which it turns out is only the starting price) is a bit of an ask for what is essentially an interactive instruction manual.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour casts you in the role of a visitor to a museum. A museum that happens to resemble a gigantic Switch 2 along with accessories such as the Joy-Con, Pro Controller, racing wheel, and more. Your objective, as it were, is to run around the museum taking quizzes about the hardware, playing minigames that show off the hardware, and collecting stamps that identify the hardware. Like I said, it’s an interactive instruction manual.

Many of those activities are fun. Minigames are the highlight; they ask you to do things like help a tiny spaceship avoid falling spikes by using the Joy-Con as a mouse, learn how to use the GL and GR buttons on the Pro Controller by holding multiple buttons at once, and set off fireworks that put the Switch 2 screen’s HDR capabilities on display.

You unlock new areas by finding hidden stamp kiosks, and I found myself running around each area to collect stamps as quickly as possible so I could unlock new areas and have my choice of minigames to play. Every minigame awards you two medals: one for meeting minimum requirements, and another for conquering a harder set of criteria.

The quizzes prove fun, too. Every kiosk first asks you to read about the Nintendo exhibit you’re navigating, and then take a quiz about the information you just digested. It’s an effective albeit didactic way to learn about the Switch 2, and, while not as engaging as the minigames, can be entertaining if you view the quizzes as small games.

Collecting stamps is how you “beat the game,” so to speak. There are just over a dozen areas to explore, each themed after a piece of hardware. New areas unlock only after you’ve finished collecting all the stamps in your current area. Finding the kiosks, which pop up when you draw near their location, makes for a nice little scavenger hunt.

Innards of the Switch 2 console.

This is where Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will prove even more divisive. As I mentioned earlier, the software costs $10. That seems like a low barrier to entry, and it is, but if you want to complete the minigames in areas modeled after hardware that doesn’t come packed in with the Switch 2, such as the racing wheel and camera, you’ll need to shell out money for those accessories. If you’re a completionist like me, hitting 100% is going to cost you.

And that’s Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour in a nutshell. Is it a game? Kind of. Is it an instruction manual? Sure, and one with activities to help you better understand the system. For only $10, it’s worthwhile if you tire of Mario Kart World or other launch games and want to take a tour of a virtual console.

I enjoyed my time with Welcome Tour. Just be aware of what you’re getting if you decide to buy yourself a ticket to this, Nintendo’s other museum. It’s not a bad game, it’s just not entirely a game; that, coupled with the higher cost if you want to experience all the program has to offer, results in a product that won’t be for everyone.

This review was based on a game key provided by the publisher. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour launched on June 5, 2025, alongside the Switch 2 console and is available on the Nintendo eShop for $9.99.