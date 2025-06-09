iOS 26 coming later this year with Liquid Glass design New upgrades to the iOS UI will bring more translucent and adaptive interaction elements into play.

Liquid Glass! If you didn’t see Apple’s latest WWDC Keynote, it was pretty high up on this topic, that spankin’ fresh Liquid Glass. So much so that it was most of what Apple talked about when it revealed iOS 26. The group also revealed that its latest mobile operating refresh will be coming sometime this year.

Apple revealed iOS 26, its release window, and all the Liquid Glass details you could ever want and then some in its WWDC 2025 developer keynote this week. We joke, but Liquid Glass was the focus topic of the reveal. Apparently, Apple is working this feature into a wealth of UI adjustments and upgrades, offering more translucent features and menus that should theoretically be easier and more fun to navigate.

Perhaps just as importantly, Apple revealed that it will be launching iOS 26 in late 2025. No month was given at this time, but it intends to share more details in the time leading up to the OS refresh. The company has continued to do well quarter to quarter, but it’s also possible global economic conditions could affect its plans. Donald Trump has already promised to tariff iPhones not manufactured in the US.

Either way, if Apple remains on track, it looks like we can look forward to the iOS 26 refresh and heaping helping of Liquid Glass in late 2025.