Konami Press Start livestream announced for June 12, 2025 Konami will be showing off new looks at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f, as well as other games.

It looks like Konami is throwing its hat into the onslaught of summer gaming showcases late in the game, but it’s happening later this week. The company has announced the Konami Press Start livestream, kicking off on Thursday, and it will feature new looks at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill f, and much more.

The Konami Press Start livestream was announced with dates and times today via Konami’s social media. The presentation will run on June 12, 2025 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. It will run for approximately 37 minutes and show off the latest gameplay and details from Konami’s hottest upcoming games. However, the group teased that there more be some surprises outside Silent Hill f and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

⬆⬆⬇⬇📢Global Premiere📺⬅➡⬅➡



Join our KONAMI PRESS START livestream on June 12th for the latest franchise updates. Plus, hear directly from our passionate developers! 🎮



📺 Where to watch:

🔴 https://t.co/c4ZWd1T7a4

🟣 https://t.co/QAOiv3SQ9c



See showtimes below 👇

🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/xwo9Ngzev6 — Konami (@Konami) June 9, 2025

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been winning fans over bit by bit with each reveal. It looks like everything we loved about the original game with some key improvements, and a vast visual upgrade. Meanwhile, Silent Hill f has presented a new horror adventure set in a foggy town in Japan. It’s looking both terrifying and haunting, as a young schoolgirl fights her way through monsters both outside and inside her mind.

With these games and more Konami titles set to get fresh looks this week, stay tuned for more news and coverage on the Konami topic, here at Shacknews.