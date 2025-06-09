Nintendo delays The Legend of Zelda movie to May 2027 Shigeru Miyamoto shared that production is not moving as quickly as expected, necessitating the delay from March 2027.

The Nintendo and Sony Pictures film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been delayed to May 2027. This is a few months back from the original March 2027 release date, but according to Nintendo media lead and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the production wasn’t as far along as expected, necessitating the delay.

Nintendo released the delay statement on The Legend of Zelda movie from Shigeru Miyamoto on official Nintendo social media channels this week. Miyamoto and Nintendo say the delay is production-based:

This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience.

The Legend of Zelda movie was originally planned for release in March 2027, as announced earlier this year. Along the way, news has popped up about casting for the movie, with prominent film star Hunter Schafer appearing frequently as a strong possibility for the titular princess.

Regardless, it seems the movie is getting a slight nudge as Sony Pictures continues to work on it. As we wait to hear more on the film, stay tuned to the Legend of Zelda movie topic here at Shacknews for further updates.