Nintendo delays The Legend of Zelda movie to May 2027

Shigeru Miyamoto shared that production is not moving as quickly as expected, necessitating the delay from March 2027.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

The Nintendo and Sony Pictures film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been delayed to May 2027. This is a few months back from the original March 2027 release date, but according to Nintendo media lead and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the production wasn’t as far along as expected, necessitating the delay.

Nintendo released the delay statement on The Legend of Zelda movie from Shigeru Miyamoto on official Nintendo social media channels this week. Miyamoto and Nintendo say the delay is production-based:

The Legend of Zelda movie was originally planned for release in March 2027, as announced earlier this year. Along the way, news has popped up about casting for the movie, with prominent film star Hunter Schafer appearing frequently as a strong possibility for the titular princess.

Regardless, it seems the movie is getting a slight nudge as Sony Pictures continues to work on it. As we wait to hear more on the film, stay tuned to the Legend of Zelda movie topic here at Shacknews for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

