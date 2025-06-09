Is there PvP in Dune: Awakening? Looking to grab your Crysknife and go toe-to-toe with another player in Dune: Awakening?

Arakis, where the sand swallows the past and eats the future. If you hope to find your way to prominence in Dune: Awakening, then you may need to cross blades with many enemies. The new MMO throws you into the sands and expects you to survive the sandworms, but how much will you need to worry about your fellow players?

Is there PvP in Dune: Awakening?

Source: Funcom

Yes, there is PvP in Dune: Awakening. Like most MMOs, it is possible to get in fights with other players to see who is the better warrior. For folks who might be worried about this interrupting their fun, as not everyone is a fan of PvP play, the good news is that player versus players combat occurs in designated zones, and you do receive a warning before entering them. To completely avoid PvP, make sure you stay in the protected zones.

If you don't want to engage in PvP, then you don't have to, as it can be avoided entirely by not entering the designated zones. The vast majority of this will take place in The Deep Desert. Much like in the books and movies, this is a very dangerous area, so having player-on-player action here makes sense. To inspire players to go to war with each other, the much-desired spice can be found here, so you will end up with lots of group battles occurring as people try to control territory. If you die in the PvP zones, you will lose some of your loot, so be very careful.

One thing to be careful of is The Right of Salvage. This is a player-driven vote that can allow PvP to go up another level in different zones for a very limited time. This will change the partial loot drops into total loot drops, so the risk/reward factor is even higher.

