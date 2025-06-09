Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School adds more campus life to the escape room formula

Back in 2022, iam8bit Presents stepped onto the scene as a game publisher with Coin Crew Games' debut title, a puzzle-filled extravaganza called Escape Academy. It was a fun school-themed take on the world of escape rooms, one which featured a heavy dose of lateral thinking and logic puzzles. Three years later, Coin Crew Games is returning to the classroom with Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School and Shacknews wasn't about to wait for the bell to ring to hit the books once more, so we tried it out at this year's Summer Game Fest.

For its sophomore effort, Back 2 School takes place after the events of the first Escape Academy. Of course, a plot point involving memory gas means there's no need to worry about having done any of the summer reading. It looks like it'll be totally possible to walk into Back 2 School without prior knowledge of the original game.



Source: iam8bit Presents

With that said, it doesn't take very long for Back 2 School to set the tone for the academic year. The game begins immediately with a 20-minute timer requiring players to find the digital combination keycode to escape a locked classroom before a spiked ceiling comes down. There's no greater motive to puzzle-solving than child endangerment, so no time was wasted in searching out the solution. The crux of the puzzle involves finding the names of the school's three founders, whose names are hidden behind various puzzles scattered around the classroom. Lateral thinking and logic are the name of the game, but sometimes, simple observation can provide some guidance as well. For example, a poster telling me not to miss what was right in front of me literally had the solution right in front of me, though let's not spell out what that is. It's Escape Academy, not Spoiler Academy.

While Back 2 School carries so much of the original Escape Academy spirit, Coin Crew Games hopes to set this sequel apart by emphasizing the "Academy" part of the title a little bit more. That means this game will feature a more open world presentation. After escaping certain doom, the opportunity was offered to freely wander around the school. While the first game relied on a linear presentation, Back 2 School will allow players to run through the escape curriculum at their leisure.



Source: iam8bit Presents

While there was a primary set of objectives, it was possible to chat with other students and take part in various side quests. One involved buying a soda for a student in the quad and even that had an escape room-style twist to it. Sometimes, it's possible to not even be looking for a puzzle and just have one pop up anyway. That was the case when looking at the cafeteria with its "Open ONLY at noon" sign and its hidden meaning. Escape Academy means everything is a puzzle, including activities as mundane as buying books.

Like Escape Academy before it, Back 2 School will offer two-player local and online co-op play, though it'll be interesting to see how it handles players splitting up to go live out their own campus dreams. Of course, the game is early in development, so there will be plenty of time for these answers to come. It's not like there's 20 minutes on the clock with a spiked ceiling slowly coming down.

So far, Back 2 School is looking like more of the Escape Academy fun that Coin Crew Games first delivered in 2022. While the next academic year is on the horizon, there's plenty of time to enjoy summer (and fall, and winter, and maybe spring) vacation before class is back in session. Look for Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School to come to PC in 2026.

This preview is based on an early demo played on-site at Summer Game Fest: Play Days. The final product is subject to change.