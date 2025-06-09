Shinobi: Art of Vengeance shines with its graceful platforming

It takes a great many things to become a mighty ninja warrior. Unparalleled focus, unwavering discipline, mighty strength, but also a level of agility and nimble movement that rivals even the most graceful creatures. Since Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was first announced, Sega and developer Lizardcube have been showing off how to fight like a ninja. At this year's Summer Game Fest, Shacknews sought to move like one.



The story of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is straightforward. Legendary Shinobi ninja Joe Musashi has been settling into life as a sensei, but one day, the Oboro Clan that he led was suddenly attacked and wiped out by an evil military unit called ENE Corp. The forces of ENE Corp are powerful, led by a mysterious otherworldly leader known only as Lord Ruse. Musashi must carve his way through numerous side-scrolling stages in order to defeat ENE Corp's forces, both of this world and beyond, before confronting Lord Ruse and stopping his plans.

Fighting in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is wonderfully fluid. The idea is to string together light and heavy attacks in order to overpower various foes. If enemies are on the brink of defeat, they'll have a Kanji symbol pop up over their heads indicating that they can be executed. Successful Shinobi Executions will instantly finish off those foes and replenish Musashi's various resources. These resources can include kunai that act as one of the player's lone long-ranged attacks, health, and more.

Musashi can also fight with Ninpos, which are ninja magic spells. These can take on different forms, such as a defensive water barrier or a burst of fire directly in front of Musashi. More powerful Ninpos are found later in the game, but weren't quite discovered during our short time with the game. On top of that, Amulets can enhance Musashi's attacks with stat buffs, passives, and other helpful qualities and are found in chests across every stage, as well as through a yokai shop that pops up here and there.



Shinobi's stages are linear and self-contained, but getting through them will require exploration and backtracking. Sometimes, there are gates that need to be opened by reaching switches that are off in the distance, requiring players to exercise Musashi's platforming skills. This means balancing Musashi's double jump, wall jump, and air dash abilities. A later stage, held in the middle of a lantern festival, started throwing in some interesting new wrinkles, such as an auto-dash point in mid-air, giving platforming more of a Celeste flavor than expected. The platforming sequences on display when the stage started to explode behind Musashi, prompting a race against the clock, were exciting and show strong potential for what the rest of the game could look like.

One would think that with so many abilities that Musashi would be overpowered. Against minor foes, that's mostly true. Bosses are a different story, as many will strike with unblockable attacks and their own distinct abilities and patterns. From a powerful ninja ape to a missile mech, players must combine their different abilities and also keep a close eye on enemy patterns to prevail. For this demo, it was the extra step of using Musashi's heavy attack to break the boss' armor regularly that made some of these boss battles fairly formidable.

Even with an hour in Sega's cabana, this felt like a small taste of what Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has to offer. The beautifully animated stages make this game one worth watching. We look forward to taking the fight to Lord Ruse when it comes to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch (though not Nintendo Switch 2) on August 29.

This preview is based on an early demo played on-site at Summer Game Fest: Play Days. The final product is subject to change.