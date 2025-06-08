Invincible VS confirmed character roster Here are all of the characters that have been confirmed for Skybound Studios and Quarter Up's 3v3 tag fighter.

In June 2025, Skybound Studios and developer Quarter Up announced Invincible VS, which is a 3v3 tag fighter set in Robter Kirkman’s popular hero universe. We’ll be putting all sorts of heroes, aliens, and Viltrumites together to savage each other in bloody combat, but who exactly has made the cut for the game’s playable character roster so far? We have those details covered right here.

The following are all of the characters that have been confirmed for Invincible VS so far.

Atom Eve

The leading lady in Invincible's life is also one of the most powerful superhumans around. Atom Eve can control and energize particles to do everything from hitting enemies with created objects to repairing her body when she's wounded.

Bulletproof

Zandale Randolph is invincible in his own right. A superhuman with ultimate strength, resilience, and flight, Bulletproof was one of the more prominent members of Gurdians of the Globe after Omni-Man killed the previous members.

Invincible

The main main of Invincble is, of course, here. Mark has a lot on his hands, but he's also one of the few people capable of defending Earth from danger. That includes fighting back against his own Viltrumite people and father.

Lucen

Working with Thula, Lucen is a loyal, but low-ranking member of the Viltrumite empire. Still, even a low-ranking Viltrumite is a Viltrumite and Lucen packs the power of his race behind absurdly strong punches and kicks. He manhandles his opponents in a way even others of his kind can't.

Omni-Man

Nolan is looking a little strange in Invincible VS. We've never seen him wear a Viltrumite uniform before and he never worked with Thula and Lucen. Still, no matter what's going on with this version of Omni-Man, he's still a danger to everyone on the other side of his fists, including his own son, Mark.

Rex Splode

Rex Sloan is cocky, braggadocious, and strangely nearly impossible to kill. He also happens to be able to charge most non-organic objects with explosive kinetic energy. All of that makes him an interesting factor in the battle between superhumans, Earth, and the galaxy and universes beyond.

Thula

Thula is a low-ranking, but loyal operative of the Viltrumite Empire that works along Lucen to bend planets to their knees. Like Lucen, she wields peak Viltrumite physique, might, and speed. However, she insists on using her long hair and a blade attached to it as her weapon of choice, slicing her opponents open or whipping them when they least expect it.

That covers every character shown in Invincible VS so far. Stay tuned to the Invincible VS topic for more updates and news.