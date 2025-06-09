First Break Labs hits Steam Next Fest running with three indie demos

The next Steam Next Fest for June 2025 has arrived, and with it comes new Steam demos showing off all sorts of upcoming games. Publisher First Break Labs had quite a collection to debut in this Steam event, and it gave us an early look at quite a few of its titles in a closed preview. Particle Hearts is developed by Underwater Fire, Baseless is made by Fermenter Games, and ILA: A Frosty Glide comes to us from Magic Rain Studios. They’re all published by First Break, but each brings a fun variety of gameplay to the table and you just might want to give a try while their demos are avialable.

Particle Hearts gives us a beautiful world in only particles of light

Underwater Fire’s Particle Hearts presented us with a third-person adventure game in a beautiful and unique world made entirely out of particles. Everything you see is crafted of countless miniscule bits, including the hero, and by exploring and discovering the mysteries of the world, you can unlock the means to manipulate those particles in a variety of ways. During the presentation, we saw an ability gifted to the player by some of the living denizens of the world: a deer and its young that were beautifully crafted from particles.

Not every encounter is friendly in Particle Hearts and some creatures will work to stop you rather than help you solve its mysteries, but that’s what those abilities you’re gifted are for. For instance, we eventually came across an ominous gate of black spikes that keeps the hero from reaching their goal. Fortunately, the ability the deer gave us let the hero disperse into a cloud of particles and float through barriers with holes, allowing us to pass through the dangerous spikes unharmed. Particle Hearts is going to be filled with all sorts of powers and situations in which to use them to manipulate the world in various ways.

Baseless is a gravity defying cosmic schmup

Fermenter Games and Baseless are next up on deck, bringing us a far more action-oriented experience in this lineup. In this game, we play as a cosmic critter that defeats enemies and traverses planets with the momentum of firepower. Each shot potentially pushes you through the galaxy as you gun down your enemies with ever more powerful weaponry.

I think one of the more fun parts I was shown in Baseless is some that some of the planets themselves can be enemies. When you’re on a planet, you’re at the mercy of its gravity, and that can be a problem when you’re dropping towards a planet’s gaping monster maw. There are also plenty of powers to augment your abilities and become an even stronger galactic hero, but at the end of the day, jumping, slashing, blasting, and propelling yourself through the universe is what Baseless is all about, and it’s looking like a twitchy kind of good.

ILA: A Frosty Glide is a 3D platforming climb full of snow and magic

High up a frosty mountain, witch in training ILA has lost her kitty, Coco. With her trusty skateboom and a little magic knowhow, she intends to climb the mountain and find her cat. Magic Rain Studios’ ILA: A Frosty Glide is a 3D puzzle platformer. The main gimmick is ILA’s skatebroom allows her to glide through the air and even kip up with magical powers to gain height and keep gliding. That results in a variety of aerial puzzles and challenges for players to solve as they explore the frosty island.

ILA: A Frosty Glide looks charming as all get out, and the look of jumping and glinding in this game looks fun. It’s built in a voxel art style, and there’s a wide variety of areas to explore, challenges to solve, and secrets to discover. We’ll also be able to upgrade our skatebroom skills and magic along the way to help us reach otherwise untouchable heights.

Each of these games, Particle Hearts, Baseless, and ILA: A Frosty Glide, have demos available now in the current Steam Next Fest. Be sure to check them out from now to June 16 while they last.

This preview is based on early preview presentations of each game given by the publisher. Particle Hearts, Baseless, and ILA: A Frosty Glide’s release dates will all be revealed at a later date.